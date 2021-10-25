'Doctors' spoilers: Daniel Granger is the World Warrior!

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) has been left with no choice but to step-in and save his Environmental Day campaign by playing the World Warrior superhero himself on Doctors! (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Basically, nobody else was prepared to risk their reputation by wearing the World Warrior costume in public!



Daniel's partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and their colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) team-up to film some video footage of the World Warrior.



Unfortunately, Daniel is not exactly a natural in front of the camera.



He keeps forgetting his lines or says his dialogue directly into the camera.



Zara starts to lose her patience and she is not at all impressed by his performance.



But still, the medics have an important message to get out about climate change and how it's important for everyone to play their part in helping to save our planet.



Can Zara and Jimmi work their magic to get a credible performance out of nervous Daniel?

Sid, Luca and the rest of the surgery staff gather to hear Valerie's BIG announcement on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) are reeling from their discovery after spying on Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and her mystery man at the restaurant.



But Valerie is fed-up with being the subject of speculation at the surgery.



She swears Emma and Luca to secrecy about what they have found out.



Then she decides to gather all the staff together at the Icon to make a BIG announcement!



Will Valerie's secret finally be revealed?

You might also recognise Doctors guest star Diana Weston from Hollyoaks. She played Kyle's mum Carole. (Image credit: BBC)

Diana Weston, who previously starred in 90s comedy The Upper Hand, guests on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



She plays Janet Bolt, who panics when she finds her daughter Ellie (Sydney Stevenson) passed out and jumps to the conclusion she has taken an overdose.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) sees both mum and daughter after the incident, and quickly observes that Janet is a smothering mum who keeps interfering in Ellie's life.



But WHAT is wrong with Ellie and WHY does she keep passing out?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One.