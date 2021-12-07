'Doctors' spoilers: Does Valerie Pitman FINALLY get married?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) still thinks her wedding is OFF on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does she know, that her surgery co-workers have been secretly pulling out all the stops to make Valerie's Big Day happen!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) surprises Valerie with an at home makeover session.



But there's another surprise in store when Ruhma reveals that Valerie WILL be getting married today!



Even no-nonsense Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is getting into the spirit and has ordered Valerie a load of extra flowers for her special self-marriage.



Valerie is delighted when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) arrives to collect her from home, wearing a chauffeur's hat and driving their colleague, Daniel Granger's (Matthew Chambers) flash car!



All is going well until the breaking news that the Celebrant has fallen off a horse!



Is the wedding back OFF?

WHY does Daniel makes a complaint about Campus security guard, Chris on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daniel is unimpressed by a young Campus security guard, Chris Walsh (Nick Oliver).



Daniel catches Chris singing Christmas songs while having a wash in the university's toilets.



So the GP contacts Acting Head of Security, Derek Selby (Patrick Brennan) about Chris's unprofessional conduct.



Chris is quickly reprimanded and warned that his chance of getting a permanent contract is now on the line because of Daniel's complaint.



Things take a turn for the worse, when Daniel meets pregnant Campus cleaner, Sarah Walsh (Evie Killip).



Sarah, whose baby is due on Christmas Day, reveals she and her husband have been thrown out of their home after a visit by bailiffs.



It seems Sarah's husband has been overspending and now the couple are in serious debt.



Guess WHO Sarah's husband is?



It's security guard, Chris!

Will Sarah and her husband Chris find themselves homeless for Christmas? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel is left feeling terrible, knowing he has just made things worse for Sarah and Chris.



WHAT can Daniel do to make sure the young couple aren't out on the streets for Christmas?

Doctors is taking a break for Christmas and will return Monday 3 Jan at 1:45pm on BBC One