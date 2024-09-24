Doctors spoilers: Emma is BACK from Australia!

Emma returns to The Mill and gives new practice partner Graham a frosty welcome on Doctors...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is FINALLY back at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Emma made an EMERGENCY dash to Australia at the end of last year, to look after her son Chris after he was injured in an accident.



But she's been keeping up with the goings-on at the surgery through her lodger and work colleague, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



So when Emma returns to Letherbridge and first comes face-to-face with new practice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), she gives him a frosty reception!



Graham is puzzled about Emma's aloof behaviour... until he discovers that she lives with Luca!



Could the scene be set for more awkward animosity between Luca and now Emma?

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is relaxing at home when neighbour, Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall), knocks on her door.



Holly is still under the weather and has almost lost her voice.



She pleads with Scarlett to help her with her LIVE stream.



Scarlett is not keen to appear on camera.



But when Holly offers Scarlett half of the profits from the LIVE stream, will she change her mind and get involved?

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) deals with a teenage lad, Harri Mishra (Rahul Pattni from BBC's A Good Girl's Guide To Murder), who has been arrested for stealing bread.



Social worker Simon Stanford (Elexi Walker) arrives at the Police Station when Harri refuses to tell them what happened.



Or give them a contact number for his foster carer, Kevin Hill (James Bradshaw, from ITV's Endeavour).



But alarm bells start to ring, when Simone eventually comes face-to-face with Kevin.



Kevin is a blast-from-the-past for Simone and she tries to warn Rob that Harri could be in a dangerous foster placement...

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer