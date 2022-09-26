Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid helps her noisy neighbour Roxy

Emma Reid gets to know her noisy new neighbour Roxy better on today's episode of Doctors.

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is not exactly thrilled by the antics of her noisy new neighbour, Roxy Piper (Fiona Skinner), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Emma's surgery colleagues reckon the GP should get the police involved to investigate the noise disturbance.



However, Emma is hoping that she won't have to take such drastic action.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is enjoying some peace and quiet on her day off from The Mill.



But suddenly there is a LOUD shatter of glass outside and someone starts screaming in pain!



Emma immediately jumps back into professional medical mode to find out what has happened.



She's alarmed to discover Roxy with a piece of glass stuck in her foot!



WHAT kind of DRAMA has Roxy got herself involved in this time?



Daniel and Al are onboard with Valerie's new invention on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is pleased that her work colleagues, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) seem to be taking her invention seriously.



Daniel and Al believe the invention could be a big help to women.



Valerie wants to make sure it is recyclable and biodegradable, so it doesn't harm the planet.



As Daniel starts to talk about investors and manufacturers, it looks like Valerie's idea is on the road to becoming the real deal!

WHAT does Ruby find out about her mum Yasmin on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) steps into help after a teenage patient, Ruby Jameson (Bethany Milner), makes a SHOCK discovery involving her mum, Yasmin (Steph Parry), and their landlord, Gavin Storey (Pablo Raybould).



Zara takes matters into her own hands and asks her partner, Daniel, if he is familiar with businessman and landlord, Gavin.



After getting Gavin's contact details, Zara decides to confront Gavin about what's been going on and the SHOCK allegations against him...

Just WHAT is landlord Gavin up to on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer