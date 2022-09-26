Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid helps her noisy neighbour Roxy
Airs Thursday 6 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is not exactly thrilled by the antics of her noisy new neighbour, Roxy Piper (Fiona Skinner), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Emma's surgery colleagues reckon the GP should get the police involved to investigate the noise disturbance.
However, Emma is hoping that she won't have to take such drastic action.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is enjoying some peace and quiet on her day off from The Mill.
But suddenly there is a LOUD shatter of glass outside and someone starts screaming in pain!
Emma immediately jumps back into professional medical mode to find out what has happened.
She's alarmed to discover Roxy with a piece of glass stuck in her foot!
WHAT kind of DRAMA has Roxy got herself involved in this time?
Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is pleased that her work colleagues, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) seem to be taking her invention seriously.
Daniel and Al believe the invention could be a big help to women.
Valerie wants to make sure it is recyclable and biodegradable, so it doesn't harm the planet.
As Daniel starts to talk about investors and manufacturers, it looks like Valerie's idea is on the road to becoming the real deal!
Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) steps into help after a teenage patient, Ruby Jameson (Bethany Milner), makes a SHOCK discovery involving her mum, Yasmin (Steph Parry), and their landlord, Gavin Storey (Pablo Raybould).
Zara takes matters into her own hands and asks her partner, Daniel, if he is familiar with businessman and landlord, Gavin.
After getting Gavin's contact details, Zara decides to confront Gavin about what's been going on and the SHOCK allegations against him...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.