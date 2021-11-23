'Doctors' spoilers: Emma Reid in MURDER investigation!

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) finds herself caught-up in a MURDER investigation on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Emma is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the police station, where DS Mark Kinsella (Danny Szam, recently seen on Casualty as married man Lev Malinovsky's lover, Xander Hayes) asks the GP to examine two teenage detainees.



Chelsie Parks (Laura Elizabeth Jordan) and Rose Griffin (Fabienne Piolini-Castle) have been brought in for questioning about a missing person called Jamie.



But the case takes a SHOCK turn when DS Kinsella uncovers new evidence and decides to re-arrest the teenagers on suspicion of Jamie's murder!



Chelsie and Rose are clearly hiding something.



And Emma quickly realises the teenagers are not being entirely truthful after she catches them out pretending to be ill, in an attempt to stop DS Kinsella from interviewing them.



Emma obtains some forensic samples from Rose and notices her recently manicured nails.



But both Emma and DS Kinsella are baffled as to how the girls could have killed Jamie without getting a scratch on themselves.



Is there more to this murder investigation than meets the eye?

WHAT does teenager Rose know about a missing person/murder case on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Is ringleader Chelsie responsible for MURDER on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

What's this? Married woman Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is going on a date with another man... who is not her husband, Rob (Chris Walker)!



It's actually all part of a plan that Karen has cooked-up with her friend, Maggie Lynch (Alison Belbin) in an attempt to make Rob jealous!



But will the plan work?



Karen's date is Maggie's actor friend, Victor Oliver (Graham Seed) - remember him from last week on the BBC daytime drama?



At the restaurant, Victor starts flirting outrageously with Karen and tries to get her to relax and enjoy their evening together.



Is Victor taking his latest acting role a bit too seriously??



But Karen seems totally distracted, wondering about Rob.



He barely bats an eyelid when he finds out Karen is going on a "date".



WHY isn't Rob jealous?

Victor flirts with Karen on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

It's finally time for Makeda Sylvester (Angela Wynter) to be discharged from St Phil's Hospital.



And not a moment too soon, after all the drama both Makeda and her son, Bear (Dex Lee) have had to deal with at the hospital.



However, there's a last-minute hitch when Makeda can't be discharged after all!



Over coffee at the hospital, Bear brings up the subject of Makeda's plans to move to France.



But there's tension between them after Bear tries to convince Makeda to change her plans and move in with him instead in Letherbridge...

Bear wants his mum Makeda to stay in Letherbridge on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.