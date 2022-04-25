Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid is trapped with a DANGEROUS patient...

There's danger for Emma Reid when she finds herself trapped with a disturbed patient on Doctors...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) finds herself confronted by an increasingly agitated patient on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The young man, Stu Adams (Oliver Anthony, who appeared in the most recent run of BBC One drama series, The Syndicate) starts blaming everything on doctors.



His behaviour starts to become increasingly disturbed and Emma begins to worry about her own safety.



As Stu continues his rant against GPs, Emma tries to contact temporary receptionist, Molly Parton (Angela Bain) for assistance.



Unfortunately, it appears that Molly is away from the desk.



Stu notices Emma trying to call Molly and angrily rips the phone cord out...



Will anyone realise the danger that Emma is in before something TERRIBLE happens?

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and surgery nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) continue to monitor the situation involving the dangerous new drug that is causing medical emergencies around Letherbridge.



Previous patient, Sammy, is on the mend after collapsing from taking the drug.



Maeve wants to do more to tackle the situation but Jimmi reckons they should leave the investigating to the police.

Things are in a spin at The Mill after new receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) suddenly QUIT!



At home, Scarlett tries to keep the truth from her husband, Brian (Simon Lowe).



Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) are now worried they will have even more work to do on Reception with Scarlett gone.



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to keep the ladies happy by offering to draft an advert for a replacement.



But all may not be lost when Bear sees Scarlett outside the surgery.



What is she doing back again?

Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is used to getting her own way.



But the trainee doctor is in for a rude awakening when her payment card is declined.



She discovers that her parents have stopped her allowance!



In need of a distraction, she attempts to hook-up with Bear again.



But will he give into her advances considering her recent hot/cold behaviour?

