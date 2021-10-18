'Doctors' spoilers: Ex-Hollyoaks star Jacqueline Boatswain guests

Ex-Hollyoaks star Jacqueline Boatswain, who played Simone Loveday on the Channel 4/E4 soap, makes a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Heather Derby and her daughters Bex (Shanice Archer) and Rachel (Ruby Crepin-Glyne) prepare to attend a memorial service for Heather's husband Hugh, who died from Covid a year ago.



Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) knew Hugh through her ex-husband Sam.



Emma arrives at the memorial service to pay her respects.



But when Rachel accidentally breaks the memento that Emma has brought with her, Heather suddenly SNAPS and bans Rachel from the service!



WHAT is going on?



As GP Emma helps asthmatic Rachel, she is shocked to discover that the rest of the family blame her for her dad's death...

Family secrets are revealed at a memorial service for a Covid victim on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Argh! Al is thrown into a panic when Starbuck wants to meet on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at the surgery, is Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) about to take the next step with his online love interest, Starbuck?



Al is thrown when Starbuck wants to meet him in person!



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is puzzled as to why Al isn't more excited.



Surely it means things are going well between Al and Starbuck (aka Casey Matthews)?



So WHY is Al in wordless shock?



Meanwhile , Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is focusing on his new committee role for the Letherbridge Environmental Day campaign.



Daniel is taking his new role very seriously, much to the amusement of his partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Can Daniel's daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) help him out with some ideas and inspiration?

Has Valerie got a new mystery man on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

There's a mystery to be solved when nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) sees surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) talking to a mystery man outside the Mill.



Valerie has certainly been acting a bit shifty lately and seems keen to avoid Luca's questions.



WHO is the man?



But the plot thickens when Valerie's mystery man unexpectedly STEALS Luca's bike!

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One