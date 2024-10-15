Doctors spoilers: Graham UPSETS a patient!
Airs Tuesday 22 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
We now know that Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) is a total bigot when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Graham's prejudiced attitude has already seen him clash with gay nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).
And caused a family fallout between Graham, his ex-wife Katie and trans son, Jay.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham shows his true colours again when he insults a patient, Kerry Bedford (Sally Frith).
Graham is dismissive and judgemental of Kerry during their consultation.
After an upset Kerry confides in Luca about Graham's attitude, he becomes convinced that Graham has judged Kerry because she is a lesbian.
Are things about to get heated between Graham and Luca again?
Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) is back from her sustainability course.
And full of ideas to start a green revolution at the surgery!
Rosie is ready to explain her ideas to business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
But Bear is interrupted by an important phone call.
Afterwards, Bear has some alarming news for bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).
The Mill is going to have a quality control spot check investigation in just TWO days time!
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is not in a good mood.
One of his patients has been waiting a year for a hip replacement operation and is in agony.
Jimmi rings up the consultant and loses his temper with their assistant, Meg Barr (Kerrie Taylor, from The Bay and Where The Heart Is).
Later, Jimmi decides to confront Meg and consultant, David Fisher-Thomas (Rupert Holliday Evans), in person.
But will Jimmi just make the situation worse?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.