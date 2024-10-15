Doctors spoilers: Graham UPSETS a patient!

Graham's prejudiced attitude leads to another SHOWDOWN at the surgery on Doctors...

We now know that Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) is a total bigot when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Graham's prejudiced attitude has already seen him clash with gay nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



And caused a family fallout between Graham, his ex-wife Katie and trans son, Jay.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham shows his true colours again when he insults a patient, Kerry Bedford (Sally Frith).



Graham is dismissive and judgemental of Kerry during their consultation.



After an upset Kerry confides in Luca about Graham's attitude, he becomes convinced that Graham has judged Kerry because she is a lesbian.



Are things about to get heated between Graham and Luca again?

What will Luca do when he discovers patient Kerry has been mistreated by Graham on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) is back from her sustainability course.



And full of ideas to start a green revolution at the surgery!



Rosie is ready to explain her ideas to business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).

But Bear is interrupted by an important phone call.



Afterwards, Bear has some alarming news for bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



The Mill is going to have a quality control spot check investigation in just TWO days time!

Bear gets some alarming news on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is not in a good mood.



One of his patients has been waiting a year for a hip replacement operation and is in agony.



Jimmi rings up the consultant and loses his temper with their assistant, Meg Barr (Kerrie Taylor, from The Bay and Where The Heart Is).



Later, Jimmi decides to confront Meg and consultant, David Fisher-Thomas (Rupert Holliday Evans), in person.



But will Jimmi just make the situation worse?

Jimmi loses his cool on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Hollyoaks and The Bay star Kerrie Taylor guests on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer