Doctors spoilers: Graham's surprise REUNION!
Airs Wednesday 9 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) seemed like a good match for The Mill when Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) offered the GP the chance to become a partner at the surgery earlier this year on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But alarm bells have started to ring following Graham's clash with both nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and now departed receptionist, Kirsty Millar.
And then there was Graham's recent VERY short-lived fling with colleague, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).
Kirsty tried to warn Zara to watch out for Graham on the day she left the surgery to accept a new job.
But will Zara open her eyes and start to notice what's happening around her?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham is thrown by an unexpected lunch invitation.
He arrives at the home of Katie Elton (Emily Joyce, who played nurse Janet Hawkins on the BBC sitcom, My Hero).
Katie and teenager Jay (Lottie Webb) are nervous about who is coming to lunch.
And it seems with good reason!
It's not long before Graham's unpleasant side resurfaces...
WHY does Graham give Katie and Jay such a frosty reception?
Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has lunch plans booked with Zara.
But Zara lets Emma down at the last moment.
So Emma and receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), decide to go for a catch-up instead.
It's been a while since troubled Scarlett temporarily came to stay at Emma's place.
Scarlett updates Emma about her new shared accommodation living arrangements.
And her LIVE streaming neighbour, Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall), who is trying to encourage Scarlett to get on board with her online streaming business so she can make some extra money.
The conversation takes a serious turn when both Emma and Scarlett admit they are worried about what's going on between Luca and Graham at The Mill.
The men are going to have to work together again at some point.
So WHAT is the solution going to be?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.