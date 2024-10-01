Doctors spoilers: Graham's surprise REUNION!

Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) seemed like a good match for The Mill when Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) offered the GP the chance to become a partner at the surgery earlier this year on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But alarm bells have started to ring following Graham's clash with both nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and now departed receptionist, Kirsty Millar.



And then there was Graham's recent VERY short-lived fling with colleague, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).



Kirsty tried to warn Zara to watch out for Graham on the day she left the surgery to accept a new job.



But will Zara open her eyes and start to notice what's happening around her?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham is thrown by an unexpected lunch invitation.



He arrives at the home of Katie Elton (Emily Joyce, who played nurse Janet Hawkins on the BBC sitcom, My Hero).



Katie and teenager Jay (Lottie Webb) are nervous about who is coming to lunch.



And it seems with good reason!



It's not long before Graham's unpleasant side resurfaces...



WHY does Graham give Katie and Jay such a frosty reception?

WHY are Jay and Katie nervous about seeing Graham on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has lunch plans booked with Zara.



But Zara lets Emma down at the last moment.



So Emma and receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), decide to go for a catch-up instead.



It's been a while since troubled Scarlett temporarily came to stay at Emma's place.



Scarlett updates Emma about her new shared accommodation living arrangements.



And her LIVE streaming neighbour, Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall), who is trying to encourage Scarlett to get on board with her online streaming business so she can make some extra money.



The conversation takes a serious turn when both Emma and Scarlett admit they are worried about what's going on between Luca and Graham at The Mill.



The men are going to have to work together again at some point.



So WHAT is the solution going to be?

Is Scarlett going to get onboard with Holly's online channel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma is worried about the situation between Luca and Graham on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer