Doctors spoilers: Halloween HORROR in Letherbridge!
Airs Monday 31 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It's Halloween in Letherbridge... but Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is in no mood for tricks or treats on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al is still in the bad books after the fallout surrounding his clash with parent, Simon Richeson, over child vaccinations at The Mill.
So when surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), is clearly in spooky spirits, grumpy Al snaps that Halloween is just an excuse for BLACKMAIL!
He hates the way that everyone is forced into giving up sweets and treats when neighbourhood kids, and their parents, knock on the door.
It's especially unfair for elderly folks.
Valerie and midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), are not convinced.
So Al decides to make his point by playing a Halloween prank on the women!
WHAT exactly is Al plotting?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) volunteers at a homeless shelter.
Sid is trying to help the homeless get checked-out and encourages them to sign-up with The Mill, so they can receive future medical care.
Sid works with Joaquil Heathcote (Rebecca Saire, who played Amelia in the TV series, Vanity Fair), the shelter's new manager.
She is determined to make sure those at the shelter have lots of Halloween fun.
But a slightly manic man, Mark Webb (Dominic Jones), takes a dislike to Sid.
Mark doesn't trust doctors and thinks Sid is up to something!
Things take a dramatic turn when Mark jumps up onto a table and starts ranting against the system...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
