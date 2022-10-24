Doctors spoilers: Halloween HORROR in Letherbridge!

It's Halloween and things take a FRIGHTFUL turn at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors!

It's Halloween in Letherbridge... but Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is in no mood for tricks or treats on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al is still in the bad books after the fallout surrounding his clash with parent, Simon Richeson, over child vaccinations at The Mill.



So when surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), is clearly in spooky spirits, grumpy Al snaps that Halloween is just an excuse for BLACKMAIL!



He hates the way that everyone is forced into giving up sweets and treats when neighbourhood kids, and their parents, knock on the door.



It's especially unfair for elderly folks.



Valerie and midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), are not convinced.



So Al decides to make his point by playing a Halloween prank on the women!



WHAT exactly is Al plotting?

Sid helps out at a homeless shelter on Halloween on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) volunteers at a homeless shelter.



Sid is trying to help the homeless get checked-out and encourages them to sign-up with The Mill, so they can receive future medical care.



Sid works with Joaquil Heathcote (Rebecca Saire, who played Amelia in the TV series, Vanity Fair), the shelter's new manager.



She is determined to make sure those at the shelter have lots of Halloween fun.

But a slightly manic man, Mark Webb (Dominic Jones), takes a dislike to Sid.



Mark doesn't trust doctors and thinks Sid is up to something!



Things take a dramatic turn when Mark jumps up onto a table and starts ranting against the system...

Homeless man Mark is distrustful of medic Sid on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

What's the deal with shelter volunteer Owen (guest star Matt Pettifor) on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer