'Doctors' spoilers: HOW does Emma Reid land in hospital?

Emma Reid gets some welcome visitors after she ends up in hospital on Doctors

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) has unexpectedly found herself in hospital after an unfortunate turn of events on her birthday on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The GP wakes up in hospital and feels humiliated after Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) reveals what happened.



But the fact that Zara is visiting Emma in hospital is a good sign.



Isn't it?



After all, the ladies have been at odds for weeks following a workplace bust-up.



Zara has a surprise present for Emma that she hopes will cheer her up.



Unfortunately, the gift has the opposite effect and almost drives Emma to tears!



Has Zara just taken another misstep with Emma?

Sid is impressed by Princess on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At the Mill, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) has started her training with supervisor, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Sid is impressed with Princess.



She appears to be a hard and dedicated worker.



But not wanting to push trainee doctor, Princess too hard, too fast, Sid decides to let her finish early for the day.



Lucky Princess!

Stuart has unhappy memories of his late mum Winnie on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Following the death of elderly patient, Winnie Jones, surgery nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets Winnie's son, Stuart (Will Barton).



Luca shares his final memories of Winnie with Stuart.



But it seems Stuart had a very different experience as Winnie's son.



He remembers his mum being unaffectionate and critical of him.



Luca helps Stuart sort through the stuff at Winnie's house, and the men look for her will.



What were Winnie's final instructions?

Daniel tries to help lovesick student Ed on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets student, Ed Bird (Joshua Ellershaw).



Ed wants Daniel to prescribe him some sleeping pills since he has been lying awake with worry after breaking-up with his girlfriend, Ruth Day (Isabelle Farah).



Ed can't understand why they broke-up.



Ruth doesn't seem to have any interest in getting back together.



But things get heated when Ed and Ruth accidentally cross paths at the surgery!



Will Daniel discover the REAL reason the young couple went their separate ways?

WHY did Ruth break-up with her boyfriend Ed on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.