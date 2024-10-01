Doctors spoilers: Is Graham deliberately targeting Luca?

Things have been getting very heated between Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) and Luca McIntre (Ross McLaren) on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's true that nurse Luca has been playing-up and trying to make a point about some of GP Graham's prejudiced views.



But WHY is Graham constantly on Luca's case?



Is he deliberately targeting the gay nurse?



After their tense clash while running the homeless clinic, Luca sees business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), to announce that he wants to register an OFFICIAL complaint against Graham!



Things are getting serious...



Bear wants to talk to practice partner Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about the trouble between Luca and Graham.



But she's always too busy and remains unaware of what has really been going on at The Mill since Graham arrived.



A frustrated Luca turns to Emma Reid (Dido Miles) for advice and admits he's had enough of the hostile work environment and is ready for a fight...

Luca confides in Emma about Graham's bad behaviour on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets a panicked Janine Howell (Sasha Latoya).



Janine is worried about her dad, Stuart Backley (Anthony Taylor), who has gone missing...



It turns out that Stuart is an old friend of Jimmi's.



But the clock is ticking to find missing Stuart, who is due to have a kidney transplant the next day...



Jimmi and Sasha report Stuart as a missing person to policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker).



Jimmi later notices that Stuart has posted some photos on social media of some strange shapes.



WHAT are the strange shapes?



Could they be a clue to Stuart's whereabouts?

Can Jimmi help an old friend Stuart on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Janine fears for her dad Stuart after he goes missing on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer