Doctors spoilers: Is Princess Buchanan in BIG trouble... again?
Airs Friday 18 November 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has a surprise for her surgery co-workers on today's episode of Doctors (1:45 pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
A delivery box arrives containing an ultrasound machine that Princess has ordered for the Minor Surgery Unit.
Princess proudly shows-off the purchase to boss lady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).
But wait a minute, didn't the bosses reject Princess's pitch to buy the ultrasound machine when she gave her presentation?
Bear and Zara are less than impressed that Princess has gone behind their backs and spent money.
Is Princess going to find herself in BIG trouble?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has a THIRD date planned with Suhaan Begum (Amerjit Deu).
Surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) wants all the gossip!
Especially as Ruhma and Suhaan are meeting at her house this time.
Will one thing... lead to another for long-time single lady, Ruhma?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is out and about for a VPAS visit.
Karen has come to check on Sally Harrison (Liz Whiting), who has arthritis and declining eye sight.
Karen notices Sally has a bandaged wrist and poor mobility.
Inside the house, Sally's husband, Dennis (Malcolm Ward) is in a severely confused state.
Sally tries to play down Dennis's condition, as he starts to reminisce about his wedding day and asks Karen if she is the bridesmaid.
Is Sally now her husband's unofficial carer?
WHAT can Karen do to help this struggling elderly couple?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
