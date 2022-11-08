Doctors spoilers: Is Princess Buchanan in BIG trouble... again?

What's in the box? Princess Buchanan makes a SURPRISE purchase that doesn't go down well with Zara and Bear on Doctors!

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has a surprise for her surgery co-workers on today's episode of Doctors (1:45 pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



A delivery box arrives containing an ultrasound machine that Princess has ordered for the Minor Surgery Unit.



Princess proudly shows-off the purchase to boss lady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).



But wait a minute, didn't the bosses reject Princess's pitch to buy the ultrasound machine when she gave her presentation?



Bear and Zara are less than impressed that Princess has gone behind their backs and spent money.



Is Princess going to find herself in BIG trouble?

Will it be third time lucky for Ruhma and Suhaan on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has a THIRD date planned with Suhaan Begum (Amerjit Deu).



Surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) wants all the gossip!



Especially as Ruhma and Suhaan are meeting at her house this time.



Will one thing... lead to another for long-time single lady, Ruhma?

Karen meets Sally who is struggling to look after herself and her husband Dennis on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is out and about for a VPAS visit.



Karen has come to check on Sally Harrison (Liz Whiting), who has arthritis and declining eye sight.



Karen notices Sally has a bandaged wrist and poor mobility.



Inside the house, Sally's husband, Dennis (Malcolm Ward) is in a severely confused state.



Sally tries to play down Dennis's condition, as he starts to reminisce about his wedding day and asks Karen if she is the bridesmaid.



Is Sally now her husband's unofficial carer?



WHAT can Karen do to help this struggling elderly couple?

Is it possible that Dennis has dementia on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer