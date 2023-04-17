Doctors spoilers: Is Rob Hollins seriously unwell?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is struggling to face life after the death of his wife, Karen on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Imogen Hollins (Charlie Clemmow) has temporarily moved back into the Hollins house to support her dad, Rob.



But she has become increasingly worried about him in the weeks since Karen's death.



Especially since it appears that Rob still intends to go ahead with his and Karen's original plan to sell the house.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rob suffers from stomach cramps and shaking.



Imogen is worried there could be something seriously wrong with Rob.



She insists on taking him to The Mill, where Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) checks Rob over.



Rob insists he's fine.



But is Imogen right to worry?

WHAT is wrong with Rob on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

The surgery staff are disappointed by the local council's decision to sell the Beechwalk area, to make way for new housing.



Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) decide to go to a council meeting and object to the building plans for the Beechwalk.



Zara has a plan to try and get friendly with councillor, Beverly Munroe (Caroline Sheen), in an attempt to get some inside information...



Will her undercover mission work?



WHAT is this guy up to on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Will councillor Beverly reveal more about the redevelopment plans for the Beechwalk on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) comes to the rescue of Sue Burley (Marilyn Everett-Jones).



Sue is left shaken after getting trapped on the pavement in her motorised wheelchair, between badly parked vehicles.



Sue phones her carer, Lorna Mills (Yazmin Kayani), for help.



But she collapses before she can reveal her location...



Luckily, Emma is soon on the scene and is SHOCKED when she discovers what has happened.



Sue has been trying to get the council to fix the streets... but getting nowhere!



Can Emma help Sue take the council to task over their responsibilities?



Emma tries to help a patient with her complaint against the council on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer