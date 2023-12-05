Doctors spoilers: Is Ruhma Carter in BIG TROUBLE?
Airs Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has had a stressful time on the job of late on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
First there was that incident at St Phil's Hospital for which midwife Ruhma and her co-worker, Jenny Ackerman, got the blame for.
And then Jenny received a SHOCK health diagnosis, leaving her faced with a difficult dilemma about her future working in midwifery.
After all the recent upheaval, the last thing Ruhma wants is a phonecall summoning her to a meeting with head midwife, Harriet Eldrige (Nicola Goodchild).
Is Ruhma going to be in BIG trouble?
Was she too outspoken with her anger during the fallout from the previous disciplinary meeting?
Is Ruhma's job now on the line...
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets more than be bargained for when he does a VPAS visit to see patient, Jeff Hughes (Malcolm James).
Jeff is clearly expecting someone else and gets his wires crossed.
Bear is shocked when Jeff tries to make a move on him!
After that rather awkward misunderstanding, Bear discovers that married man Jeff was expecting a male escort, Robin Earl (Ishmail Aaron).
Jeff confides in Bear about how he is struggling with his sexuality.
His wife Rebecca (Kate Spiro) remains unaware of the secret that he is keeping from her.
Can Bear help Jeff with his dilemma about what to do?
Will Jeff pluck up the courage to come clean to Rebecca about what's been going on?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.