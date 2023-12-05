Doctors spoilers: Is Ruhma Carter in BIG TROUBLE?

Ruhma Carter fears the worst when she is called to a meeting with the head midwife at St Phil's Hospital on Doctors...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has had a stressful time on the job of late on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



First there was that incident at St Phil's Hospital for which midwife Ruhma and her co-worker, Jenny Ackerman, got the blame for.



And then Jenny received a SHOCK health diagnosis, leaving her faced with a difficult dilemma about her future working in midwifery.



After all the recent upheaval, the last thing Ruhma wants is a phonecall summoning her to a meeting with head midwife, Harriet Eldrige (Nicola Goodchild).



Is Ruhma going to be in BIG trouble?



Was she too outspoken with her anger during the fallout from the previous disciplinary meeting?



Is Ruhma's job now on the line...



Will it be good... or BAD news for Ruhma on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets more than be bargained for when he does a VPAS visit to see patient, Jeff Hughes (Malcolm James).



Jeff is clearly expecting someone else and gets his wires crossed.



Bear is shocked when Jeff tries to make a move on him!



After that rather awkward misunderstanding, Bear discovers that married man Jeff was expecting a male escort, Robin Earl (Ishmail Aaron).



Jeff confides in Bear about how he is struggling with his sexuality.



His wife Rebecca (Kate Spiro) remains unaware of the secret that he is keeping from her.



Can Bear help Jeff with his dilemma about what to do?



Will Jeff pluck up the courage to come clean to Rebecca about what's been going on?

Can Bear help a patient who is struggling with his sexuality on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Will Jeff's wife Rebecca discover the truth on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

