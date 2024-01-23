Doctors spoilers: Is Scarlett in trouble with the Police?
Airs Tuesday 30 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is reunited with an old school friend on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surgery receptionist has the day off.
So she goes window shopping and then onto a cafe, where she bumps into Jess Turley (Edie Lambden).
Scarlett recognises Jess from their time together at Primary School.
It's been ages!
Scarlett and Jess decide to hang out after catching-up on their news from the past few years.
Jess reveals that she went to live with her dad, Philip (Simon Thorp), abroad after her mum's death.
Jess clearly wants to have some fun and convinces Scarlett to go clothes shopping with her.
But little does Scarlett know, Philip is on the phone with PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler), worried on his daughter's whereabouts...
But Scarlett and Jess's carefree day out is soon to take an alarming turn...
First, Jess bumps her arm and Scarlett notices she has an unusual reaction to the pain.
Then later, Jess starts to feel unwell while they are having lunch at a nearby restaurant.
Jess rushes to the toilets and Scarlett worries that Jess looks very ill...
Scarlett reels when Jess reveals a SHOCK SECRET!
But there's another unwelcome surprise in store when PC Dyson arrives at the restaurant...
WHY is Jess's frantic dad, Philip, so determined to track her down.
And why does he blame Scarlett for leading his daughter astray!
Before Scarlett can get to the bottom of WHAT is going on, paramedics arrive on the scene and Jess is rushed to hospital...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.