Doctors spoilers: Karen and Rob Hollins have SECRET plans!

Karen and Rob Hollins (played by Jan Pearson and Chris Walker) have got some SECRET future plans on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the couple are not ready to reveal their news just yet.



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, will Karen and Rob get rumbled by Karen's surgery co-worker, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), who is currently living at the Hollins house?



Scarlett notices Karen and Rob's odd reaction after she mentions she's planning to go flat hunting.



At The Mill, Scarlett mentions Karen and Rob's mysterious behaviour to Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



Emma is intrigued and determined to find out WHAT is going on!



When Karen arrives for work, Emma starts asking questions.



Karen tries to cover but Emma is clearly on a mission to discover the truth!



Will Karen reveal to Scarlett and Emma about what she and Rob are planning?



Will Scarlett discover Karen and Rob's surprise SECRET on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), are in panic mode after the dramatic turn of events involving their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn).



Major Frank Danvers (Lucas Hare) is determined to ARREST Ollie, after the lad did a runner from the army.



Major Danvers has tried to assure Kirsty and Rich that Ollie will be taken care of by the military.



But will protective mum Kirsty really stand back and let her son be taken away against his will?

Kirsty and Rich must make a decision about what's best for Ollie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) meets worried mum, Sadie Shelvey (Sian Polhill-Thomas).



Sadie is convinced her teenage daughter, Nat (Stella Haden), needs a medical professional to talk to, as she is obsessed with finding her missing father, Mick (Will Kenning), who disappeared under MYSTERY circumstances.



But does Sadie know more than she's letting on about Mick's vanishing act?

Can Zara help a worried mum and her teenage daughter on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer