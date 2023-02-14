Doctors spoilers: Karen and Rob Hollins have SECRET plans!
Airs Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Karen and Rob Hollins (played by Jan Pearson and Chris Walker) have got some SECRET future plans on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the couple are not ready to reveal their news just yet.
However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, will Karen and Rob get rumbled by Karen's surgery co-worker, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), who is currently living at the Hollins house?
Scarlett notices Karen and Rob's odd reaction after she mentions she's planning to go flat hunting.
At The Mill, Scarlett mentions Karen and Rob's mysterious behaviour to Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles).
Emma is intrigued and determined to find out WHAT is going on!
When Karen arrives for work, Emma starts asking questions.
Karen tries to cover but Emma is clearly on a mission to discover the truth!
Will Karen reveal to Scarlett and Emma about what she and Rob are planning?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), are in panic mode after the dramatic turn of events involving their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn).
Major Frank Danvers (Lucas Hare) is determined to ARREST Ollie, after the lad did a runner from the army.
Major Danvers has tried to assure Kirsty and Rich that Ollie will be taken care of by the military.
But will protective mum Kirsty really stand back and let her son be taken away against his will?
At The Mill, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) meets worried mum, Sadie Shelvey (Sian Polhill-Thomas).
Sadie is convinced her teenage daughter, Nat (Stella Haden), needs a medical professional to talk to, as she is obsessed with finding her missing father, Mick (Will Kenning), who disappeared under MYSTERY circumstances.
But does Sadie know more than she's letting on about Mick's vanishing act?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
