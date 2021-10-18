'Doctors' spoilers: Karen Hollins has a BAD day!

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) is happy that her husband Rob (Chris Walker) has come home again after their recent rows on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Rob is still being distant and it appears the Hollins marriage remains on shaky ground.



Surgery receptionist Karen is determined to do whatever it takes to get things back on track between her and Rob.



So she is thrilled when they plan to have lunch together at home and Rob offers to cook.



Is this a sign of hope?



Unfortunately, Karen's day doesn't quite go as planned when she discovers she's been given a parking ticket and is called into a work meeting with Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



Just as Karen is about to make it home to meet Rob, she finds her car has been clamped!



It looks like Karen and Rob's attempt at a lunchtime reunion may be doomed!

Parking attendant Ernie is played by recent Coronation Street guest star Paul Copley. (Image credit: BBC)

Paul Copley, who recently guest starred on Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer's ex-boyfriend Arthur Medwin appears on today's episode of Doctors.



He plays a rather unfair parking attendant, Ernie Lynn who is on patrol and slapping tickets on windscreens around Letherbridge University.



After giving surgery receptionist Karen a ticket for parking 2.5cm outside of the parking bay, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is Ernie's next target!



Bear accompanies his nervous mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) to her appointment at St Phil's Hospital.



But when Bear is suddenly called back to the surgery to deal with an issue, he discovers his car has been inconveniently clamped!



And to make matters worse, Ernie has been punched by an angry university student.



As Bear tries to solve the situation, he wonders what is going on with Ernie?



WHY is he being such a misery?



Watch out for a guest appearance from It's A Sin star Andria Doherty who plays Ernie's wife Elsie, who is in hospital with a broken ankle.



Guest star Andria Doherty appeared in Channel 4's It's A Sin as Colin's mum Eileen. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One