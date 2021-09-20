‘Doctors’ spoilers: Karen Hollins is horrified when truth comes out

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is reeling when the truth comes out in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When Karen discovers that Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) has been covering up the truth about the accident involving Jeffries, despite knowing what it meant for Karen's husband, Rob (Chris Walker) at work, she is horrified.

Meanwhile, Rob himself is hurt and stunned. He decides to distance himself from Karen for the rest of the day.

However later on both of them are shocked when Inspector Zoya Okoro (Donna Berlin) turns up at the house in person to tell Rob about Harriet’s charge.

Rob wants to know if this means he can return to work.

However, Okoro says first Rob needs to make an appointment with his counsellor for his PTSD.

Karen tries to console Rob and make him feel better, however he snaps at her, telling her it’s obvious that Okoro wants him of the force completely and for good!

Karen discovers that Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) has been covering up the truth. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) tries to mend a strained relationship between a mother called Carol (Rebecca Raybone) and her daughter Jojo.

Jojo (Katherine Lea) has recently moved back in with her mum who was involved in an accident.

However things are tense when a precious family heirloom goes missing and Carol accuses her daughter of stealing it.

Jojo is horrified by the accusation that she’s stolen her late father’s watch, and furious when her mum thinks she has been taking drugs again.

When Luca finds the pair arguing at the recycling centre, he tries to calm the warring mother and daughter down.

However he soon finds himself at risk of being caught up in the middle of their feud.

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.