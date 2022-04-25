Doctors spoilers: Karen Hollins meets a tarot card reader

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) takes centre stage on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surgery receptionist Karen is out and about to assess a vulnerable patient.



She meets with Sian Corcoran (Heather Craney, who starred on BBC One sitcom, The Life Of Riley alongside Caroline Quentin), who has recently moved to Letherbridge.



Sian, a tarot card reader, suffers from severe anxiety and The Mill have been having trouble getting in contact with her.



Sian is suspicious when Karen turns-up on the doorstep.



Very soon, Karen realises that the only way she is going to get onside with anxious Sian, is if she agrees to have her tarot cards read!



As Sian gets the reading underway, Karen is unnerved when something unexpected comes to light...



But WHAT?

Karen meets anxious tarot card reader Sian on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

But things take a darker turn when Karen realises that Sian is living in fear of her ex-partner, Vincent Blake (Matthew Flynn, who recently played DS Rogers on ITV's Emmerdale and tangled with serial killer Meena).



It appears that Vincent was controlling and abusive and this is why Sian fled to Letherbridge to escape from him.



Is she now worried that Vincent could track her down...



Sian is living in fear of her abusive ex-partner Vincent on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, back at The Mill...



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is not convinced by the news of Karen's meeting with tarot card reader, Sian and what came to light during Karen's tarot card reading.



Al reckons tarot card readings are fake and are just things that are told to a suggestable mind/gullible paying customers!



However, surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and doctors, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) decide to have some fun at Al's expense.



Can the crafty trio prank Al into thinking that they can now read his mind!

Sid and Valerie pull a prank on Al on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.