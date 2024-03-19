Doctors spoilers: Kirsty has a HOT DATE with Dave!

WHERE will Dave take Kirsty for their next date on Doctors?

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) went to a heavy metal bar for her first date with Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The date was a success and the night ended with Dave kissing Kirsty!



So what's next for this blossoming romance?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Dave is taking Kirsty out for a follow-up date.



But he refuses to tell her WHERE they are going!



Is Kirsty going to like the SURPRISE?

Kirsty gets glammed-up for another date with Dave on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty is nervous about leaving new temp receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis), on her own to work the evening surgery.



But Paige insists that Kirsty goes out on her "hot date" with Dave.



Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Paige is going to be getting very much work done...



She tries to chat-up newly single Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) outside The Mill and flirts with him about his flash car.



Then she turns on the charm for new "bestie", Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



Paige manages to convince nurse Luca to cover the Reception desk while she goes to fix her false eyelashes!



While she's in the toilets, Paige's phone rings and she becomes engrossed in a conversation with her friend, Chelsey.



Meanwhile, Luca is growing anxious and impatient as he's left to deal with the ringing telephone and a long queue of patients waiting to be seen...

How is new temp receptionist Paige doing on the job on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Will Luca lose his cool on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is not having much luck finding out more about Liv Morgan's (Livvi Parsons) relationship with Stew McLaren (Harvey Zaffino).



She calls out the copper for asking so many questions about her personal life.



With Liv giving him the cold shoulder treatment, Rob decides to call counsellor Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) for some guidance.



Will Jimmi consider meeting Liv to see if he can get to the bottom of what's going on with her and Stew?

Rob needs some help with troublesome teenager Liv on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer