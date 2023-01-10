Doctors spoilers: Kirsty Millar BREAKS-UP with her husband Rich!

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) has got trouble on the homefront on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Mill's new receptionist is trying to focus on the job.



But her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), has been pressuring her to help deal with their teenage son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), who has been having a meltdown over plans for him to join the army.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the situation with Ollie is resolved and his parents wave him off to his new life with the army.



However, things are not good between Kirsty and Rich, and she makes it clear that she wants him to pack his stuff and be out of the house by the time she returns home from work!



But it appears that Rich has other ideas.



He still wants to be with Kirsty, and when she arrives home from work, he's still there.



WHAT will Kirsty do?

Kirsty and Rich try to support their teenage son Ollie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) hasn't managed to solve her money troubles, despite her new part-time bar job.



Once again, receptionist Scarlett gets ready for work in the cold house.



She and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), can't afford to keep the heating on.



Brian is wrapped-up in lots of extra clothes and wonders what he is going to do for the day to keep warm.



Scarlett is left with no choice but to swallow her pride and ask surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) for an advance on her wages.



Can Zara help?

Scarlett has a BIG favour to ask of Zara on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At St Phil's, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets pregnant Jodie Jones (Sadie- Jean Shirley) and her mum, Stella (Denise Pitter).



But Ruhma soon picks-up on tension between mum and daughter.



Back at home, Stella wants some answers from Jodie.



Stella wants to help Jodie raise the baby.



But it seems Jodie has other plans, which Stella just can't accept...

There's tension between pregnant Jodie and her mum Stella on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer