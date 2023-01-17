Doctors spoilers: Luca McIntyre goes on a DATE!

Has Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) found himself a new man on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week, surgery nurse Luca flirted with Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati), while volunteering at a digital literacy course at the Community Centre.



There seems to be a spark between the two fellas.



So this week, they head out on a date.



Things quickly heat-up and Luca invites Jamie back to his place, where he lodges with co-worker, Emma Reid (Dido Miles)...



Could this be the start of a new romance for Luca?



Meanwhile, surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) panics when she spots Luca and Jamie drinking in the bar where she is secretly working her evening job.



Is Scarlett's second job about to become public knowledge at The Mill?

The sparks fly between Luca and Jamie on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Emma Reid and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) hit the town for a much needed night out.



The ladies have LOTS to discuss since Zara and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) made a BIG announcement about their future at The Mill.



But their night out at a wine bar takes an eventful turn when another customer, Carmen Philpot (Pamela Mayoss), has an allergic reaction to a drink!



Zara and Emma must jump back into medical mode to handle the unexpected EMERGENCY...

Zara and Emma meet soon-to-be-divorced Carmen on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) still wants her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill) out of her life.



Trouble is, Rich has now gone and hit it off with her surgery co-worker, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



As the guys plan a night out drinking, Kirsty warns Rich not to get too open with Al about their troubled relationship.



She doesn't want everyone at the surgery to know about her personal life.



But as Rich gets drunk, can he be trusted to keep quiet around Al?

Will Rich confide in Al about his troubled marriage to Kirsty on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer