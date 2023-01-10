Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael and Daniel Granger are keeping a SECRET!
Airs Wednesday 18 January 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) have reached a BIG decision about the future on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But WHAT is it?
And why aren't the couple ready to share their news with the rest of the surgery staff?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) starts to become suspicious after she interrupts a conversation between Zara and Daniel, and they immediately fall silent.
What is the big SECRET?
Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is introduced to new receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell).
Scarlett is happy to show Kirsty the systems, and Zara sees this as an opportunity for them to get acquainted.
However, it's not long before Scarlett and Kirsty start rubbing each other the wrong way!
Kirsty keeps interrupting Scarlett and pointing out things she is doing wrong.
Scarlett starts to feel unnerved by how much previous experience Kirsty has on the job.
But there's a glimmer of hope for Scarlett back on the homefront, when her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), gets a phone interview for a job.
Will Brian make the right impression with the interviewer?
Last week, surgery nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) became concerned about isolated patients without internet access.
So after some investigation, business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has signed him and Luca up to volunteer at a digital literacy course taking place at the local Community Centre.
The fellas are greeted by organiser, Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati).
Bear encourages pensioner Stanley Stallworth (Richard Clews) and teenager Liv Mellor (Anna Bradley) to work together.
But things take an alarming turn, when Stanley reads an e-mail he has received and storms out of the room!
WHY is Stanley suddenly so upset?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
