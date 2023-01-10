Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael and Daniel Granger are keeping a SECRET!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) have reached a BIG decision about the future on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But WHAT is it?



And why aren't the couple ready to share their news with the rest of the surgery staff?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) starts to become suspicious after she interrupts a conversation between Zara and Daniel, and they immediately fall silent.



What is the big SECRET?

Zara and Daniel are keeping a secret from the staff on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is introduced to new receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell).



Scarlett is happy to show Kirsty the systems, and Zara sees this as an opportunity for them to get acquainted.



However, it's not long before Scarlett and Kirsty start rubbing each other the wrong way!



Kirsty keeps interrupting Scarlett and pointing out things she is doing wrong.



Scarlett starts to feel unnerved by how much previous experience Kirsty has on the job.



But there's a glimmer of hope for Scarlett back on the homefront, when her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), gets a phone interview for a job.



Will Brian make the right impression with the interviewer?

Brian has an interview on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Last week, surgery nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) became concerned about isolated patients without internet access.



So after some investigation, business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has signed him and Luca up to volunteer at a digital literacy course taking place at the local Community Centre.



The fellas are greeted by organiser, Jamie Clapton (Zak Ghazi-Torbati).



Bear encourages pensioner Stanley Stallworth (Richard Clews) and teenager Liv Mellor (Anna Bradley) to work together.



But things take an alarming turn, when Stanley reads an e-mail he has received and storms out of the room!



WHY is Stanley suddenly so upset?



Bear volunteers at a digital literacy course on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Liv and Stanley team-up to learn computer skills on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer