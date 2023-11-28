Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara CONFRONTS Scarlett over Suni...

Nina Bulsara is determined to find out if Scarlett is the right girlfriend for Suni on Doctors!

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) was NOT impressed when she recently walked in on her son Suni (Rahul Arya) getting passionate with Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's all been a bit awkward between Nina and surgery receptionist Scarlett since then.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina worries when she sees Suni and Scarlett sneaking at kiss at work.



Is it the real deal between the pair?



Or is it a mismatch that will ultimately end in heartbreak?



Nina is determined to find out if Scarlett is the right girlfriend for Suni.



But when Nina invites Scarlett out to lunch at the Icon in an attempt to get to know her better, she ends up doing more harm than good...



Scarlett takes offence when Nina starts grilling her about her life and future ambitions.



Uncomfortable with nosey Nina's line of questions, Scarlett cuts their lunch short...



Suni may not be happy when he finds out his mum is meddling in his relationship with Scarlett on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Tye Vere (Daniel Hill) is still going ahead with his planned trip to Borneo.



Tye's son Sid (Ashley Rice) has been worried that his dad is having some kind of midlife crisis.



However, if Tye is determined to go, Sid reckons it's time he shared his travel news with his other son, Laurence Richards (Rishard Beckett).



Tye visits Laurence, who we last saw onscreen a couple of years ago.



But when Tye tells Laurence about the charity project in Borneo, he's taken aback when Laurence questions how serious his plans are...



Will Tye have a change-of-heart about going?

Tye visits his son Laurence to reveal his big news on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Natalie Parker (Grace Darling) visits The Mill for a counselling session with Suni.



Natalie is troubled, having abandoned her daughter in a carpark.



Social services are now involved and Natalie's partner will no longer let her see their daughter after what happened.



As Natalie attempts to defend her actions during the counselling session, can Suni help her confront the memories of a troubling childhood experience?

Suni tries to help a troubled young mum on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer