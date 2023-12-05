Doctors spoilers: Nina Bulsara past secrets are REVEALED!

In a special FLASHBACK EPISODE, find out more about Nina Bulsara and her late husband Rahul on Doctors.

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) takes centre stage on today's special FLASHBACK episode of Doctors.



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Nina was reminded of her late husband, Rahul Bulsara (Ravi Aujla), while dealing with a depressed patient whose husband had also passed away.



Nina is working at the Campus Surgery when she meets Craig Henty (Mark Donald).



Craig admits he is dreading Christmas, since the death of his wife in a car accident earlier in the year.



But Craig knows he has to be there for their two daughters.



Nina can sympathise with Craig, since Christmas is also a reminder for her of her late husband, Rahul...



Nina meets a grieving patient Craig on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

As the episode flashes back in time, more about Nina's early family life with Rahul and their young son, Suni (Rahul Arya), is revealed.



Times were different, times were happier.



WHAT was Nina like before she joined the staff at The Mill?



Find out as the Bulsara family dynamics are seen to eventually begin to change as each Christmas came and went?



The episode also features Bibi Jay as Young Nina and Harish Goutam as Young Rahul.



Today's episode of Doctors flashes back to Nina's earlier years. (Image credit: BBC)

In the present day, Suni comforts his mum Nina on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer