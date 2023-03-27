Doctors spoilers: Nina Wadia guests as WHOSE family relative?

Nina Wadia, who played Zainab Masood on EastEnders, guest stars on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



She plays Auntie Binita Prabhu, who arrives in Letherbridge to visit family relatives, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and her son, Suni (Rahul Arya).



Nina isn't exactly thrilled by the news of Auntie Binita's visit.



Suni catches his mum clearing the kitchen cupboards of microwave meals and anything else which she thinks Auntie Binita will criticise her for!



Suni thinks Nina is overreacting.



But he quickly discovers that Auntie Binita is hard to please, as she starts finding things to complain about as soon as she's walked through the front door!



While Nina grits her teeth and tries to get through the visit, how will Suni react when Auntie Binita reveals she's found a lovely Indian scientist she wants to introduce him to!

Nina and Suni have a demanding houseguest on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is trying to get settled after moving out of the Hollins house.



The surgery receptionist doesn't fancy spending the night in.



So, she's happy when nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) invites her over to help him cook a Thai Green Curry for dinner.



As they cook, Scarlett decides to try and get the lowdown on Luca's recent break-up with boyfriend, Jamie Clapton.



Will Luca come clean about WHY he self-sabotaged their relationship and pushed Jamie away?

Scarlett wants to know about Luca's break-up with Jamie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has an appointment to review diabetic patient, Ronnie Ramsey (Paul Cawley).



Ronnie is having a difficult time adjusting to the post-pandemic world, and insists on still wearing a face mask and carrying a bottle of hand sanitizer.



During their appointment, Emma notices Ronnie moving his chair two metres away.



The GP gently reminds Ronnie that he is fully vaccinated and doesn't have to live in fear from Covid.

But Ronnie refuses to discuss the matter any further.



He seems further distracted after a fallout with his son, Justin (Edward Mitchell).



Justin is due to marry his fiance, Simon Pang (Stephen Hoo), in two days time.



But the Big Day has suddenly been thrown into jeopardy by Ronnie's announcement that he will NOT be attending the wedding!



Could it be that Ronnie does not approve of Justin's gay wedding plans?

Emma tries to help a patient struggling in a post pandemic world on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Justin's wedding on... or OFF on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer