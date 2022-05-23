Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan is BACK!

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is back on duty at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Princess has been away on a lavish holiday.



Which has certainly given her surgery co-workers a break from her troublesome ways!



However, once again Princess finds herself under the watchful eye of her trainer, Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



Will the troublesome trainee get her act together?



Or will Princess still secretly be looking for ways to cut corners and ease her workload?



Meanwhile, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) wonders what's next for him and surgery nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) after their first official date.



The date didn't quite go as planned.



But the blossoming surgery romance is sure to give the staff something to gossip about!



Elsewhere, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) goes through with her plan to audition for the role of Letherbridge mascot for the Commonwealth Games!



Will Valerie impress who she needs to, and WIN the role?

What's next for Jimmi and Maeve after their date on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets patient, Diarmud Conroy (Mark Rice-Oxley, who has also appeared on BBC daytime dramas, Father Brown, WPC 56).



Diarmud is a well known and successful sculptor, who has just won the final commission for the Letherbridge sculpture trail.



However, he is also living on borrowed time since he has previously been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour...



During a consultation with Sid, Diarmud reveals he has had a falling out with his partner, Patsy Walthe (Emma Beattie, who has appeared on Bridgerton).



Patsy is not a fan of the piece of work that Diarmud has created to be featured in the sculpture trail.



She fears the result is his brain tumour talking and not the man she knows and loves...



Is Patsy right?



Or is it just a classic case of artistic differences?

Sid meets talented sculpture Diarmud on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.