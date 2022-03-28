Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan visits her MOODY mum

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is clearly struggling with her training to become a GP on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So she's been cutting corners and taking advantage of her colleagues at The Mill to ease her workload.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Princess goes to meet her mum, Constance (Linda Hargreaves, who has a recurring role as Mrs Wallace in BBC One's period drama, Call The Midwife).



Princess has a favour to ask her busy mum.



She wants her uncle Zach to take over her GP training.



Unfortunately, Princess doesn't get quite the assistance she was hoping for from her passive-aggressive mum...



Constance is furious with Princess, and reminds her daughter about all the TROUBLE she has already put the family through!



WHAT has Princess previously done?

Princess gets no love from her moody mum on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is desperate to get back to work after her recent unfortunate accident.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) thinks Emma is rushing her recovery.



But Emma is determined not to suffer any further setbacks.



She arrives back at The Mill just in time for receptionist, Hazeem Durrani's (Ashraf Ejjbair) final day on the job.



Hazeem's auntie, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has arranged leaving drinks for him.



Emma is excited for the drinks as it will give her a chance to kickback and catch-up on all the latest surgery gossip.



However, it's not quite the big send-off that Ruhma thought it would be, when the surgery staff start cancelling one-by-one!

It's Hazeem's last day behind the Reception desk on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO on today's episode, midwife Ruhma meets with pregnant Charlotte Barrows (Rose Reade).



Charlotte is nine weeks pregnant but worried about how she and her partner, Helen Peake (Eloise Joseph) can afford to raise a child.



Charlotte and Helen get into an argument about money during Ruhma's home visit.



However, there could be an unexpected solution to the couple's problems, when their sperm donor, Nick Carver (Sebastian Blunt) drops in for a visit...

Ruhma finds herself in the middle of a complicated parenting situation on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

