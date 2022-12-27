Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan visits Karen in hospital

Will Princess Buchanan take responsibility for her behaviour when she visits Karen in hospital after her collapse on Doctors?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is reeling from the SHOCK news about Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the disgraced trainee GP is about to be taken to task for her all her unprofessional and bad behaviour...



While the rest of the surgery staff are still trying to process the news about Karen, the surgery receptionist is in an emotional state while she remains in hospital after her collapse at The Mill.



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) gives Karen some welcome emotional support during a visit to her hospital bedside.



But after Jimmi leaves, Karen is in for a surprise when she gets an UNEXPECTED visit from Princess!



To Karen's surprise, Princess seems genuinely remorseful about their confrontation at the surgery which then led to Karen's collapse.



With Princess showing a rare vulnerable and remorseful side, Karen takes the opportunity to have an honest talk with her about her behaviour.



Will this be a FINAL wake-up call for Princess, who has spent months manipulating her co-workers so she can get ahead?

Karen gets tearful during a visit with Jimmi on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has an appointment to see patient Josie Flagg (Amy Leeson).



Josie is there for a medical check-up, having previously gone through the trauma of the stillbirth of her baby daughter, Stella...



Meanwhile, Josie's partner, Eben Griffiths (Iwan Davies), has been busy making plans for the couple to visit his sister and her kids.



However, things take an alarming turn when Eben begins to feel ill...

Josie opens up to Daniel about the stillbirth of her baby daughter on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC )

When she arrives home, Josie becomes worried about Eben's shivery and feverish state.



At The Mill, Daniel checks Eben's temperature and discovers it is far too high...



There is definitely something wrong.



But WHY is Eben so reluctant to reveal the dressing of where he recently got a tattoo?

There's trouble in store for couple Josie and Eben on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer