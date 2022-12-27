Doctors spoilers: Princess Buchanan visits Karen in hospital
Airs Tuesday 3 January 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is reeling from the SHOCK news about Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the disgraced trainee GP is about to be taken to task for her all her unprofessional and bad behaviour...
While the rest of the surgery staff are still trying to process the news about Karen, the surgery receptionist is in an emotional state while she remains in hospital after her collapse at The Mill.
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) gives Karen some welcome emotional support during a visit to her hospital bedside.
But after Jimmi leaves, Karen is in for a surprise when she gets an UNEXPECTED visit from Princess!
To Karen's surprise, Princess seems genuinely remorseful about their confrontation at the surgery which then led to Karen's collapse.
With Princess showing a rare vulnerable and remorseful side, Karen takes the opportunity to have an honest talk with her about her behaviour.
Will this be a FINAL wake-up call for Princess, who has spent months manipulating her co-workers so she can get ahead?
Back at The Mill, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has an appointment to see patient Josie Flagg (Amy Leeson).
Josie is there for a medical check-up, having previously gone through the trauma of the stillbirth of her baby daughter, Stella...
Meanwhile, Josie's partner, Eben Griffiths (Iwan Davies), has been busy making plans for the couple to visit his sister and her kids.
However, things take an alarming turn when Eben begins to feel ill...
When she arrives home, Josie becomes worried about Eben's shivery and feverish state.
At The Mill, Daniel checks Eben's temperature and discovers it is far too high...
There is definitely something wrong.
But WHY is Eben so reluctant to reveal the dressing of where he recently got a tattoo?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
