Doctors spoilers: Rob and Ruhma FINALLY go on a DATE!

Will ROMANCE blossom between Rob and Ruhma when they go on a foraging trip together on Doctors?

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) are heading off on their first OFFICIAL date on today's episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Policeman Rob and midwife Ruhma have been friends for years.



But they're both now nervous about the unexpected romance that appears to be brewing between them!



Ruhma has planned a SURPRISE day for them, foraging out in nature with a guide, Ash Greenwood (Will Bliss).



Unfortunately, the day doesn't get off to a good start when Rob discovers they are foraging at the very place where he and daughter Imogen scattered the ashes of his late wife, Karen...



Ruhma feels mortified by her mistake.



Is their date already in jeopardy?



Meanwhile, Ash sends Rob and Ruhma to the kitchen to start cooking with the foraging ingredients they have found.



They start with some pine needle tea, and the scent reminds Ruhma of her late husband, Heston...



But for some reason, Ash seems distracted.



His phone pings with a message, causing Ash to storm out of the room UPSET!



WHAT is going on?

Ruhma and Rob go foraging in the woods on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob and Ruhma get cooking with their guide Ash on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, the scene could be set for a SHOWDOWN!



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is definitely not happy with practice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery).



And surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), has started to realise that Graham is undermining him while he's running things during the absence of Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Is Graham about to get an earful from his unhappy co-workers?



Meanwhile, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) decides to invite Graham out for dinner, determined to find out if he is still the man she once knew...

WHY is Al angry with Graham on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Michelle has questions for Graham on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer