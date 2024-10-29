Doctors spoilers: Rob and Ruhma FINALLY go on a DATE!
Airs Wednesday 6 November 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) are heading off on their first OFFICIAL date on today's episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Policeman Rob and midwife Ruhma have been friends for years.
But they're both now nervous about the unexpected romance that appears to be brewing between them!
Ruhma has planned a SURPRISE day for them, foraging out in nature with a guide, Ash Greenwood (Will Bliss).
Unfortunately, the day doesn't get off to a good start when Rob discovers they are foraging at the very place where he and daughter Imogen scattered the ashes of his late wife, Karen...
Ruhma feels mortified by her mistake.
Is their date already in jeopardy?
Meanwhile, Ash sends Rob and Ruhma to the kitchen to start cooking with the foraging ingredients they have found.
They start with some pine needle tea, and the scent reminds Ruhma of her late husband, Heston...
But for some reason, Ash seems distracted.
His phone pings with a message, causing Ash to storm out of the room UPSET!
WHAT is going on?
Back at The Mill, the scene could be set for a SHOWDOWN!
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is definitely not happy with practice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
And surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), has started to realise that Graham is undermining him while he's running things during the absence of Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).
Is Graham about to get an earful from his unhappy co-workers?
Meanwhile, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) decides to invite Graham out for dinner, determined to find out if he is still the man she once knew...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.