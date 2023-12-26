Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins confronts a RACIST GANG...

Rob Hollins investigates after a refugee is the target of a hate crime on today's standalone episode of Doctors...

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) takes centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Letherbridge copper investigates when a young Kurdish refugee, Asin Zandi (Fedrat Sadat), is attacked by a racist gang...



Asin and his older brother, Miran (Taro Bahar), are staying at a hostel.



Miran warns Asin about his plans to go out.

But Asin ignores Miran's warning and heads off to meet Yasmin Wright (Ella Augustin), unaware he's being led into DANGER!



Yasmin leads Asin to her boyfriend, Drew Thompson (Christopher Deakin), who belongs to a far-right group, Patriots Alliance.



Asin is surrounded by Drew and his racist mates and things take a SHOCK turn...

Drew and his racist mates are behind an attack on a teenage refugee on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob is soon called to the scene of the crime and finds evidence that leads him to the hostel where Asin and Miran have been staying.



Miran is shocked by the news that his brother has been attacked...



Meanwhile, Drew orders his reluctant younger brother, Ozzy Cooper (Oscar Adams), to post video footage of their hate crime to the Patriots' Alliance website.



WHERE will the hateful thugs strike next?

Miran discovers his brother Asin has been beaten-up on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ozzy and Yasmin are both caught-up in Drew's crimes on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob is determined to bring Asin's attackers to justice.



But when the Police investigation leads Rob to Drew's flat, will either Ozzy or Yasmin remain loyal enough through fear to cover-up Drew's crime?



As Rob starts to piece the evidence together, he discovers that Asin was trying to get a job working at the pub where Drew and his gang hang out.



That was where Asin originally fatefully met Yasmin.



Will Rob find himself in danger when he decides to confront Drew and his thug mates in person at the pub...

Will Drew's girlfriend Yasmin continue to cover-up his hate crime on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer