Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins confronts a RACIST GANG...
Airs Thursday 4 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) takes centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The Letherbridge copper investigates when a young Kurdish refugee, Asin Zandi (Fedrat Sadat), is attacked by a racist gang...
Asin and his older brother, Miran (Taro Bahar), are staying at a hostel.
Miran warns Asin about his plans to go out.
But Asin ignores Miran's warning and heads off to meet Yasmin Wright (Ella Augustin), unaware he's being led into DANGER!
Yasmin leads Asin to her boyfriend, Drew Thompson (Christopher Deakin), who belongs to a far-right group, Patriots Alliance.
Asin is surrounded by Drew and his racist mates and things take a SHOCK turn...
Rob is soon called to the scene of the crime and finds evidence that leads him to the hostel where Asin and Miran have been staying.
Miran is shocked by the news that his brother has been attacked...
Meanwhile, Drew orders his reluctant younger brother, Ozzy Cooper (Oscar Adams), to post video footage of their hate crime to the Patriots' Alliance website.
WHERE will the hateful thugs strike next?
Rob is determined to bring Asin's attackers to justice.
But when the Police investigation leads Rob to Drew's flat, will either Ozzy or Yasmin remain loyal enough through fear to cover-up Drew's crime?
As Rob starts to piece the evidence together, he discovers that Asin was trying to get a job working at the pub where Drew and his gang hang out.
That was where Asin originally fatefully met Yasmin.
Will Rob find himself in danger when he decides to confront Drew and his thug mates in person at the pub...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.