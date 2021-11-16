'Doctors' spoilers: Rob Hollins is back on the beat...

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is finally back on police patrol on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



There's been a whole lot of trouble and strife along the way after the policeman's PTSD returned earlier this year.



But Rob is now hopeful he can put all that behind him and get his life back on track.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rob is introduced to a new PC, Kate Makinwa (Helen Aluko) at the police station.



However, the new co-workers don't exactly get off to a good start when PC Makinwa says she's heard all the gossip about their disgraced colleague, Harriet Shelton and suspect Aaron Jeffries!



Later that day, Kate arrests a man, Thomas Jacobsen (Andrew Readman) for shoplifting.



Thom claims to have amnesia.



But is he telling the truth?



WHY does he panic when Kate announces that Thom's wife is on the way to the police station...

Rob clashes with new PC Kate Makinwa on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) still intends to pursue his complaint against St Phil's Hospital even though his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) asked him to drop the complaint.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) offers to help and gives business manager Bear some advice about how to handle the notoriously difficult hospital administrator, Simon Chesterman (Mark Oosterveen).



Bear arranges a meeting with Simon at St Phil's.



Bear wants to receive acknowledgement about his complaint and to discuss getting an official response back from the hospital.



But the meeting doesn't get off to a good start...

Makeda wanted Bear to drop his complaint against St Phil's on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is pleased to have found an ally in Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) at the surgery.



Ruhma is just about the only person at the Mill who seems to understand Valerie's unusual wedding plans.



Ruhma does her best to try and convince everyone else to rally round and support Valerie's BIG change-of-life decision.



But will the midwife begin to regret her kindness when Valerie starts to get Ruhma involved in her wedding planning?

It looks like Ruhma is going to help Valerie plan her wedding... whether she likes it or not on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.