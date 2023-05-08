Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins moves in with Emma!
Airs Monday 15 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is on the move on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
After his daughter, Imogen, revealed she has been offered a new job in London, policeman Rob made an unexpected decision.
He is going to become Dr Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) latest lodger!
Rob is sad to be leaving the house he shared with his late wife, Karen, for so many years.
But he knows it's time to start a NEW chapter.
However, when Rob announces he's decided to return to work at the Police Station, Emma wonders if he is really ready to get back on the beat so soon after Karen's death?
At The Mill, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to speak to practice partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), about his future career ambitions.
Business manager Bear has been thinking about his potential since Tanisha Fonseca arranged a job interview for him at the private medical practice where she works.
However, Zara is preoccupied with career ambitions of her own...
She reveals she's going to the University to discuss a possible lecturing job.
At the University, meets with Professor Abid Anwar (Sartaj Garewal) about the job.
But will Zara find her professional reputation on the line, after Daniel makes an alarming discovery involving a video that has gone viral on social media...
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) visits patient, Hilda Jackson (Lynne Miller, who played WPC Cathy Marshall on ITV's The Bill during the 90s), at home.
Hilda is struggling with a leg ulcer.
When surgery nurse Luca arrives, he suggests a new treatment method that could help Hilda.
But when he reveals the unusual method, will Hilda agree to give it a try?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.