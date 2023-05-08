Doctors spoilers: Rob Hollins moves in with Emma!

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is on the move on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After his daughter, Imogen, revealed she has been offered a new job in London, policeman Rob made an unexpected decision.



He is going to become Dr Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) latest lodger!



Rob is sad to be leaving the house he shared with his late wife, Karen, for so many years.



But he knows it's time to start a NEW chapter.



However, when Rob announces he's decided to return to work at the Police Station, Emma wonders if he is really ready to get back on the beat so soon after Karen's death?

At The Mill, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to speak to practice partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), about his future career ambitions.



Business manager Bear has been thinking about his potential since Tanisha Fonseca arranged a job interview for him at the private medical practice where she works.



However, Zara is preoccupied with career ambitions of her own...



She reveals she's going to the University to discuss a possible lecturing job.



At the University, meets with Professor Abid Anwar (Sartaj Garewal) about the job.



But will Zara find her professional reputation on the line, after Daniel makes an alarming discovery involving a video that has gone viral on social media...

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) visits patient, Hilda Jackson (Lynne Miller, who played WPC Cathy Marshall on ITV's The Bill during the 90s), at home.



Hilda is struggling with a leg ulcer.



When surgery nurse Luca arrives, he suggests a new treatment method that could help Hilda.



But when he reveals the unusual method, will Hilda agree to give it a try?

