Doctors spoilers: Rob meets a NEW foster teenager

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) has decided to start being a foster parent again on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, policeman Rob meets social worker Darius Fraser (Terry Haywood) again.



Darius has some news for Rob.



He is looking for an emergency foster placement for teenager Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons).



Liv's dad is dead and her mum is on remand.



Liv thinks it's hilarious when she finds out Rob is a police officer.



She comes from a family of criminals.

So there's a chance that Rob has probably arrested half of them!



Will Rob make a connection with Liv and go on to foster her?

Is Rob ready to foster teenager Liv on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is on the lookout for a NEW challenge.



And it looks like she may have found it when she bumps into Dave Burns (played by Kiruna's real-life husband, Gareth Berliner) outside the Icon.



Kirsty remembers Dave from her days working at St Phil's Hospital.



Dave is trying to raise funds for the disability charity he works for.



But he's not having much luck!



Is there a chance that Kirsty can find a way to help Dave out with his fundraising charity auction?

Kirsty bumps into former work colleague Dave on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and her new trainee midwife, Jules Garraway (Lily Howkins), arrive for a home visit.



They are there to see Robyn Southgate (Anna Bolton) and her husband Theo (Aaron Cobham), who are struggling with their newborn baby, Flo.



Robyn reveals that she's having trouble breastfeeding.



She's still having to feed Flo with the bottle in the meantime.



But there's extra tension in the household, when Robyn's mum, Carol Coleman (Tracy Whitwell), arrives and tries to take charge...

Ruhma meets a young couple struggling with their newborn baby on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma has a new trainee midwife Jules on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer