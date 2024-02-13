Doctors spoilers: Rob meets a NEW foster teenager
Airs Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) has decided to start being a foster parent again on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, policeman Rob meets social worker Darius Fraser (Terry Haywood) again.
Darius has some news for Rob.
He is looking for an emergency foster placement for teenager Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons).
Liv's dad is dead and her mum is on remand.
Liv thinks it's hilarious when she finds out Rob is a police officer.
She comes from a family of criminals.
So there's a chance that Rob has probably arrested half of them!
Will Rob make a connection with Liv and go on to foster her?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is on the lookout for a NEW challenge.
And it looks like she may have found it when she bumps into Dave Burns (played by Kiruna's real-life husband, Gareth Berliner) outside the Icon.
Kirsty remembers Dave from her days working at St Phil's Hospital.
Dave is trying to raise funds for the disability charity he works for.
But he's not having much luck!
Is there a chance that Kirsty can find a way to help Dave out with his fundraising charity auction?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and her new trainee midwife, Jules Garraway (Lily Howkins), arrive for a home visit.
They are there to see Robyn Southgate (Anna Bolton) and her husband Theo (Aaron Cobham), who are struggling with their newborn baby, Flo.
Robyn reveals that she's having trouble breastfeeding.
She's still having to feed Flo with the bottle in the meantime.
But there's extra tension in the household, when Robyn's mum, Carol Coleman (Tracy Whitwell), arrives and tries to take charge...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.