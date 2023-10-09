Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter is STRESSED OUT!
Airs Tuesday 17 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is getting stressed-out with her new work schedule on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As revealed last week on the BBC daytime drama, midwife Ruhma's workload has increased due to pressure on the NHS.
Practice partner Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) are both trying to be supportive.
But busy, busy Ruhma is starting to get in a muddle about WHERE she is supposed to be... and WHEN!
As Ruhma starts to feel out-of-her-depth, she turns to Nina for assistance.
Is there anything Nina can do to try and make things a bit easier for Ruhma?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is still getting the cold shoulder treatment from receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).
And he doesn't know why.
However, the co-workers have to put their differences aside when Suni's mum and bosslady Nina asks Scarlett to help him learn the computer system.
Will Suni get any closer to working out what he has done WRONG?
Ex-Hollyoaks star Aedan Duckworth, who played Oliver Morgan on the E4 soap, guests on today's episode.
He plays patient Tim Walker, he may have a problem with sex.
Tim confides in nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) that he believes sex with his girlfriend, Aoife Roche (Cliona Flynn), is making him ill.
But what could be causing the problem?
And could Tim and Aoife's relationship be in trouble if he keeps walking out after they get intimate?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.