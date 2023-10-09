Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter is STRESSED OUT!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is getting stressed-out with her new work schedule on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As revealed last week on the BBC daytime drama, midwife Ruhma's workload has increased due to pressure on the NHS.



Practice partner Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) are both trying to be supportive.



But busy, busy Ruhma is starting to get in a muddle about WHERE she is supposed to be... and WHEN!



As Ruhma starts to feel out-of-her-depth, she turns to Nina for assistance.



Is there anything Nina can do to try and make things a bit easier for Ruhma?



Suni is confused about Scarlett's moody behaviour on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is still getting the cold shoulder treatment from receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).



And he doesn't know why.



However, the co-workers have to put their differences aside when Suni's mum and bosslady Nina asks Scarlett to help him learn the computer system.



Will Suni get any closer to working out what he has done WRONG?

Ex-Hollyoaks star Aedan Duckworth guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Hollyoaks star Aedan Duckworth, who played Oliver Morgan on the E4 soap, guests on today's episode.



He plays patient Tim Walker, he may have a problem with sex.



Tim confides in nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) that he believes sex with his girlfriend, Aoife Roche (Cliona Flynn), is making him ill.



But what could be causing the problem?



And could Tim and Aoife's relationship be in trouble if he keeps walking out after they get intimate?

Aoife is worried about her relationship with boyfriend Tim on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer