Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter works with a NEW midwife

Ruhma Carter is paired with a newly qualified midwife... who could do more harm than good on today's episode of Doctors!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has been pretty stressed-out lately about her extra workload on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But perhaps some of the burden will be lifted when midwife Ruhma is paired with newly qualified midwife, Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson), on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Jenny may be a newbie but she seems bright and confident.



However, Ruhma starts to feel unnerved when she notices Jenny making some mistakes.

Jenny struggles to find a vein and then worries pregnant patient, Tina Evans (Eliza Williams), when she can't find a foetal heartbeat during a baby scan!



Is Ruhma's pair of helping hands actually going to end up creating extra work for her?

There's tension between practice partners Nina and Zara on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) get together for a partners meeting.



Nina wants to add more enhanced services to The Mill.



But Zara is against the idea.

They are already down two GPs, since Daniel Granger QUIT and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) was signed-off on sick leave.



No one has time to take on extra work stuff!



However, Nina is not impressed by Zara's negative attitude and there's tension between the two women.



They are stuck in a DEADLOCK... and Bear is caught-in-the-middle of their disagreement!



Zara has an idea that might help and makes SOMEONE at the surgery an unexpected offer.



Will they accept?

Bear is caught-in-the-middle of a disagreement between Zara and Nina on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Surgery receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is ready to launch the new patient text messaging service.



However, when Kirsty does a demonstration for Bear by sending an example text, she accidentally sends out a worrying message to ALL the surgery patients with the surname Jones without realising it!

Amy Jones (Su Douglas) is at home and receives what seems to be some TERRIBLE medical news...



Is Kirsty's mistake with the text messaging service about to cause a panic station for the surgery staff?

Kirsty accidentally causes chaos with the new patient text messaging service on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer