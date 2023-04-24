Doctors spoilers: Scarlett and Ollie's secret is OUT!

WHO reveals they know what Scarlett and Ollie have been up to on today's episode of Doctors?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) are sneaking around at the Millar house on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And their shifty behaviour certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by Ollie's mum, Kirsty (Kiruna Stamell), who recently invited surgery co-worker Scarlett to move in as their lodger.



Scarlett calls Ollie to tell him that Kirsty is actly oddly.



Could it be that Kirsty is on to them?



Later at The Mill, Scarlett is embarassed when Kirsty reveals she already knows what's going on between her and Ollie.



Busted!

As the redevelopment plans for the Beechwalk continue, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) enlists the help of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), to find out what is going on with the property developers.



Things didn't exactly go well when Zara, Scarlett and Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) previously attended a council meeting to object to the building plans.



So Zara decides on a different approach.



While Nina and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) attempt to find out more from councillor Beverly Munroe (Caroline Sheen), Zara takes matters into her own hands and decides she's going to directly confront the developer who is working on the Beechwalk...

Paul Usher, best known for his roles as bad boys, Barry Grant on Brookside and PC Des Taviner on The Bill, guest stars on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Paul plays Terry Exton, a cyclist who is planning to take part in a charity cycle ride from John O'Groats to Land's End.



However, something's up with Terry and he can't face getting out of bed.



Terry's wife, Julie (Louise Gold), becomes worried about him.



When Terry checks-in for an appointment with Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) at The Mill, he receives some alarming news when Suni reveals the results of some tests.



Devastated, Terry runs out of the surgery and rides off on his bike!



WHAT does Terry find out about his health that has him running scared?



Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer