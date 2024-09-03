Doctors spoilers: Scarlett discovers Holly's SECRET!
Airs Tuesday 10 September 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is determined to find out how her new neighbour, Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall), is making her money on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for lisings).
Scarlett knows that Holly has her own website and livestreams to followers all over the world.
Plus, she keeps receiving lots of packages full of expensive gifts.
Scarlett has her suspicions about WHAT exactly Holly is up to!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett is surprised when Holly invites her to watch her at work!
As Holly starts to do her thing, Scarlett realises she's got it all WRONG about Holly!
Scarlett is left with something to think about when Holly points out that there are tons of ways to make money online...
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) join forces for a home cooking session to cheer-up his foster child, Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem).
There's some good news for Jamal, with word from St Phil's Hospital that his mum Uzma is woken from the coma.
Rob is grateful to Ruhma for her continued support, as he has been feeling a bit out-of-his-depth with Jamal.
Especially after he walked-in on the lad while he was praying.
But could Rob's time with Jamal be limited anyway, when he receives an unexpected phone call from Jamal's dad, Imran (Jay Sajjid)...
After their recent hook-up, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) and Graham Elton (Alex Avery) go out for dinner together.
The doctors are given the "best" table in the restaurant by owner Jonathan Conrad (Dominic Coleman, from Bridgerton).
Unfortunately, once Michelle and Graham have placed their orders, the evening starts to go downhill...
WHAT is going on with owner Jonathan and WHY can shouting be heard from the restaurant kitchen?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
