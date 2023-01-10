Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan and Kirsty Millar take charge!
Airs Thursday 19 January 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) have their hands full on Reception on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kirsty and Scarlett are left to deal with John Huxley (Omar Ibrahim), the IT guy who has come to fix a problem with the patient booking system at The Mill.
However, the crafty techie starts to play Scarlett and Kirsty off against each other, petending that neither is doing what he asks for.
It's all a big trick so the lazy man can slack off and enjoy maximum cups of tea and biscuits!
Will Scarlett and Kirsty wise-up to John's crafty ways and take a stand?
Meanwhile, Kirsty still has problems on the homefront.
She wants her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill) gone but he still has fantasies of them giving their troubled marriage another try.
After spending the working day avoiding constant phonecalls from Rich, will Kirsty take a tougher approach and lay down the law with him?
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is in for a surprise when sugery partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) raise the idea of bringing in a NEW partner to take some of the workload off them.
Business manager Bear thinks they should consult the staff before they advertise to bring in another boss.
Will Daniel and Zara finally share their plans for the future with the surgery staff?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) sees patient, Emily Mulgrave (Laura Jane Matthewson) about her IBS.
However, she's preoccupied about a job interview.
Emily pretends everything is fine and rushes off.
But after being soaked by a passing car, Emily runs into a local charity shop to buy a replacement coat.
Later, Emily is alarmed when she finds a worrying written note in the pocket of the charity coat.
WHO wrote the note and WHY does Emily return to the charity shop to investigate further?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
