Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan and Kirsty Millar take charge!

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) have their hands full on Reception on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kirsty and Scarlett are left to deal with John Huxley (Omar Ibrahim), the IT guy who has come to fix a problem with the patient booking system at The Mill.



However, the crafty techie starts to play Scarlett and Kirsty off against each other, petending that neither is doing what he asks for.



It's all a big trick so the lazy man can slack off and enjoy maximum cups of tea and biscuits!



Will Scarlett and Kirsty wise-up to John's crafty ways and take a stand?



Meanwhile, Kirsty still has problems on the homefront.



She wants her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill) gone but he still has fantasies of them giving their troubled marriage another try.



After spending the working day avoiding constant phonecalls from Rich, will Kirsty take a tougher approach and lay down the law with him?

Just what is this crafty IT guy up to on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rich isn't giving-up on Kirsty on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is in for a surprise when sugery partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) raise the idea of bringing in a NEW partner to take some of the workload off them.



Business manager Bear thinks they should consult the staff before they advertise to bring in another boss.



Will Daniel and Zara finally share their plans for the future with the surgery staff?

Will Daniel and Zara reveal their future plans on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) sees patient, Emily Mulgrave (Laura Jane Matthewson) about her IBS.



However, she's preoccupied about a job interview.



Emily pretends everything is fine and rushes off.



But after being soaked by a passing car, Emily runs into a local charity shop to buy a replacement coat.



Later, Emily is alarmed when she finds a worrying written note in the pocket of the charity coat.



WHO wrote the note and WHY does Emily return to the charity shop to investigate further?

Emily stumbles upon a mystery at a local charity shop on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer