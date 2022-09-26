Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan finds a NEW job

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) finds herself a part-time job to do on the side on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surgery receptionist Scarlett and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), are struggling to make ends meet.



Brian is unemployed again, after his unfortunate recent accident.



Scarlett lands a cleaning job, working alongside, Yusuf (Issam Al Ghussain).



While moving a table to clean behind, Scarlett notices Yusuf's legs are bothering him.



But when Scarlett tries to find out if Yusuf is OK, he quickly changes the subject.



However, it quickly becomes clear that Yusuf is in pain.



Scralett gives Yusuf the contact details for The Mill.



But for some reason, Yusuf is afraid to see a doctor.



WHAT is going on?

Scarlett's dad Brian is out of work again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) can see that Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is still down-in-the-dumps after what happened with Maeve Ludlow.



Jimmi is not yet ready to talk with the surgery staff about his heartbreak.



However, receptionist Karen has a plan to help...



Karen invites Jimmi out for a catch-up drink at the Icon.



But when he arrives, Jimmi is surprised to discover there is some kind of event happening at the bar.



Jimmi is keen to make his excuses and leave.



However, Karen has made a reservation and signed them up for something.



It's all part of Karen's plan to help Jimmi deal with his demons...



But will Jimmi agree to go along with what's in store?



Jimmi still feels betrayed by Maeve's lies and betrayal on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) helps Cassie Stredway (Joy McAvoy, who plays Michelle in the BBC comedy series, Two Doors Down) give birth to her baby.



Cassie is dealing with the pregnancy and birth alone after breaking-up with her partner, Ivan Speight (Peter Barrett).



However, there's a surprise when Peter arrives at the hospital to visit Cassie.



Peter makes it clear he wants to take care of Cassie and their baby.



But after what Cassie has told Ruhma about Peter, will she be willing to give him another chance?

Will Cassie give her ex-partner Ivan another chance on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHY did Cassie and Ivan break-up on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer