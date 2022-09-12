Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan finds an ABANDONED baby!
Airs Wednesday 21 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1. (* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II)
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has got the day off from her Reception duties on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - BBC One) *
(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).
However, she unexpectedly finds herself involved in a whole lot of DRAMA!
Scarlett is out for a walk when she is startled to find a newborn baby abandoned outside a local church!
Scarlett is wondering what to do about the EMERGENCY situation when a teenager, Shona Greenhalgh (Lola Sattar), arrives on the scene and claims the baby belongs to her.
Shona claims she just left her child for a moment while she went to buy some nappies.
But Scarlett's protective instincts kick-in and she's unsure whether she should trust Shona and hand the baby back.
Inside the church, Scarlett and Shona get talking, and opens up about being a teenage mum and how she was dumped by the baby's older father, Marco McManus (Elliott Rogers).
Scarlett becomes concerned when she notices the baby has a temperature and suggests they go to The Mill, where the surgery staff can run some tests and prescribe some medication.
But WHY is Shona hesitant to go with Scarlett?
Back at The Mill, it's business as usual for Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).
Karen has a question for Scarlett about office supplies, who is not happy about being phoned during her day off!
Meanwhile, patient Pippa Waterfield (Sarah Bennington) arrives to see midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel).
Unfortunately, Ruhma is busy with a home birth.
Karen advises Pippa to come back again tomorrow.
But WHY is Pippa so keen to talk to Ruhma?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.