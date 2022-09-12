Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan finds an ABANDONED baby!

What will Scarlett Kiernan do when she finds an abandoned baby outside a church on Doctors?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has got the day off from her Reception duties on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - BBC One) *



(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).



However, she unexpectedly finds herself involved in a whole lot of DRAMA!



Scarlett is out for a walk when she is startled to find a newborn baby abandoned outside a local church!



Scarlett is wondering what to do about the EMERGENCY situation when a teenager, Shona Greenhalgh (Lola Sattar), arrives on the scene and claims the baby belongs to her.



Shona claims she just left her child for a moment while she went to buy some nappies.



But Scarlett's protective instincts kick-in and she's unsure whether she should trust Shona and hand the baby back.



Inside the church, Scarlett and Shona get talking, and opens up about being a teenage mum and how she was dumped by the baby's older father, Marco McManus (Elliott Rogers).



Scarlett becomes concerned when she notices the baby has a temperature and suggests they go to The Mill, where the surgery staff can run some tests and prescribe some medication.



But WHY is Shona hesitant to go with Scarlett?

Scarlett meets teenage mum Shona on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Marco have a change-of-heart after dumping Shona and their baby on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, it's business as usual for Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).



Karen has a question for Scarlett about office supplies, who is not happy about being phoned during her day off!



Meanwhile, patient Pippa Waterfield (Sarah Bennington) arrives to see midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel).



Unfortunately, Ruhma is busy with a home birth.



Karen advises Pippa to come back again tomorrow.



But WHY is Pippa so keen to talk to Ruhma?

Pippa is keen to talk to midwife Ruhma on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

