Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan gets SACKED!
Airs Thursday 13 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is trying to juggle TWO jobs at the moment to ease her money troubles on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, surgery receptionist Scarlett heads off to clean a repossessed house.
But on the way, she gets water thrown over her by Gill Davies (Danielle Walters, who played best friend Candice on E4 comedy series, Chewing Gum), who is cleaning at a cafe and annoyed at someone on her phone!
Gill then turns up to work late at the repossessed house.
Cleaning boss, Frances Holman (Madeleine MacMahon), is not impressed by Gill's tardy time keeping... and sacks her!
Scarlett gets involved and tries to help... but gets sacked by Frances too!
Back at home, Scarlett has to break the news to her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), that she has lost her part-time cleaning job.
Are Scarlett and Brian's money troubles about to catch-up with them again?
Working in a busy doctors surgery is probably not ideal if you have a phobia of blood.
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) are alarmed after business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), faints after catching sight of midwife Ruhma dealing with a nose bleed!
Ruhma advises Bear to do something about his phobia.
But he gets annoyed and doesn't want to discuss the matter.
However, Ruhma finds a therapy centre that could help Bear.
But can she convince him to attend?
Elsewhere at The Mill, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) loses patience with Princess Buchanan (Laura White), after the trainee GP complains that none of the potential specialisms are exciting her.
But Princess gets more than she bargained for when Sid SNAPS and tells the lazy trainee to get her act together and stop antagonising everyone at The Mill!
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
