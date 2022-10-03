Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan gets SACKED!

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is trying to juggle TWO jobs at the moment to ease her money troubles on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, surgery receptionist Scarlett heads off to clean a repossessed house.



But on the way, she gets water thrown over her by Gill Davies (Danielle Walters, who played best friend Candice on E4 comedy series, Chewing Gum), who is cleaning at a cafe and annoyed at someone on her phone!



Gill then turns up to work late at the repossessed house.



Cleaning boss, Frances Holman (Madeleine MacMahon), is not impressed by Gill's tardy time keeping... and sacks her!



Scarlett gets involved and tries to help... but gets sacked by Frances too!



Back at home, Scarlett has to break the news to her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), that she has lost her part-time cleaning job.



Are Scarlett and Brian's money troubles about to catch-up with them again?



Scarlett gets SACKED by Frances on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Working in a busy doctors surgery is probably not ideal if you have a phobia of blood.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) are alarmed after business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), faints after catching sight of midwife Ruhma dealing with a nose bleed!



Ruhma advises Bear to do something about his phobia.



But he gets annoyed and doesn't want to discuss the matter.



However, Ruhma finds a therapy centre that could help Bear.



But can she convince him to attend?

Find out WHY Bear faints on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere at The Mill, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) loses patience with Princess Buchanan (Laura White), after the trainee GP complains that none of the potential specialisms are exciting her.



But Princess gets more than she bargained for when Sid SNAPS and tells the lazy trainee to get her act together and stop antagonising everyone at The Mill!

Sid lays down the law with Princess on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer