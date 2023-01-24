Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan gets some UNEXPECTED news...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still on the mend after her collapse at the Campus Surgery on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett's unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), feels guilty that she has had to work herself into exhaustion to try and support them both financially.



Brian blames himself for not being able to work.



But so far, he just hasn't had any luck finding another job.



However, after making a MYSTERY phonecall last week on the BBC daytime drama, Brian has some unexpected news for Scarlett...



He drops the BOMBSHELL that he is going to be leaving Letherbridge to go and work with his sister, Liz in her shop!



Brian reckons it'll be fun for Scarlett to have her own independence without having to worry about him all the time.



But Scarlett is left in a spin over Brian's decision, and feels he is abandoning her...

Scarlett discovers her dad Brian is planning to leave Letherbridge on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) continues to manage his wife, Karen's (Jan Pearson) recovery after her heart attack at Christmas.



Karen thinks that she and Rob are going on a gentle stroll.



But she soon discovers he has signed them up to take part with a walking group, Heart Health Walks!



Karen is furious with Rob for tricking her.



Is he still overdoing it with Karen's recovery program?



Karen is caught offguard when Rob reveals the REAL emotional reason that he has been on her case to get back on her feet...

Karen and Rob have a heart-to-heart on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is back on the airwaves for another episode of her radio show.



She gets a call from Poppy Clarke (Bethany Asher), a teenager with learning difficulties.



But something is wrong...



When PC Sam Owusua (Florence Williams) arrives for a welfare check, she makes a SHOCK discovery at Poppy's home...



Sam discovers that Poppy loves Emma's radio show.



So the policewoman enlists the help of medic Emma to come and assist Poppy, who is very upset over something that has happened...

Can Emma and PC Owusua help a troubled teenager on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHY does Poppy phone into Emma's radio show on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

