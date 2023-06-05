Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan has her FIRST driving lesson

Scarlett Kiernan has a bad time behind the wheel during her first driving lesson with Rob on Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) gets behind the steering wheel for her first driving lesson with Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett started building a connection with Rob, when she moved in with the policeman and his late wife, Karen, when her dad, Brian, moved away from Letherbridge earlier this year.



But Scarlett quickly gets frustrated during the lesson.



The surgery receptionist can't get her head around the gears and the pedals.



But she's even further distracted when she receives a phone call from Brian, which she chooses to ignore.



Struggling to get to grips with everything, Scarlett later storms off...

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has downloaded to Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) about the frustrating FME, Dan Dobbin, who she encountered on yesterday's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



But despite not having been able to help further resolve the case with patient, Nic Laverick, Emma remains adamant that she has no intention of returning to work as a FME at the Police Station.

However, Jimmi sees things differently.



There is a particular need for female FMEs.



Jimmi tries hard to convince Emma that she is needed and can make a difference.



Will Emma have a change of heart?

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) has an appointment to see patient, Karl Harwood (Jeff Bennett), for a review of his medication.



Karl has been in recovery after a stroke for several years.



Karl and his wife, Sheila (Emma Cater), were previously award-winning dancers.



But Karl hasn't been able to dance again since his stroke.



He confides in Suni that he fears Sheila may give up on him.



How will Karl react when he discovers that Sheila is secretly still dancing, with a new dance partner, Tony Beck (Brooks Livermore)?

