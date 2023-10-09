Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan has LOVE TROUBLE!
Airs Thursday 19 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is feeling a bit mixed-up about her love life at the moment on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surgery receptionist has been dating Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) for a while now.
But recently there has been a spark between Scarlett and her surgery co-worker, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Ollie takes Scarlett out to the cinema.
He is excited about them seeing the latest in a big superhero movie franchise.
But it's the last place she wants to be as she can't stop thinking about Suni!
Will Ollie start to notice that all is not right between him and Scarlett?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is happy to be reunited with an old midwife colleague, Mei-Li Griffiths (Choy-Ling Man).
Ruhma has been stressed-out with her increased work load lately.
But when she holds a class for training midwives alongside her old friend, Mei-Li, the ladies have a great time.
That is until Mei-Li makes a SHOCK announcement that leaves Ruhma reeling...
Debs Adair (Jennifer Matter) is worried about her student daughter, Hannah (Lily Grace Robinson), after she faints.
Debs insists that Hannah get checked out at the surgery.
She wants to be sure it was a REAL incident and Hannah isn't faking it like she has done in the past...
Hannah later sees Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) at the Campus Surgery about her fainting.
But the appointment takes an unexpected turn when Jimmi is pulled into Hannah's web of lies, which could jeopardise his career!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
