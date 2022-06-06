Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan is out for PAYBACK on Princess!

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has had quite enough of being pushed around by Princess Buchanan (Laura White) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lazy trainee GP, Princess has been using receptionist Scarlett to help ease her workload at The Mill.



Scarlett has threatened to report Princess for her unprofessional behaviour.



But unfortunately, it appears scheming Princess has made a discovery of her own that she is now using to BLACKMAIL Scarlett with!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Princess continues to enjoy having the upper hand, and orders Scarlett to go and get her lunch.



Scarlett realises she has no choice.



But enough is enough, and Scarlett has decided the time has come to fight back!



So when Scarlett returns to the surgery with Princess's lunch order, she accidentally spills lemonade all over the troublesome trainee's nice outfit.



Whoops!



Will Princess start to get the message not to mess with Scarlett?



Has Princess pushed Scarlett too far on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Cathy Jenkins (Laura Bayston) is not proving to be popular at The Mill.



Word has got around about nurse Cathy's racist attitude towards Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) mum, Makeda, at St Phil's Hospital.



Cathy tries to be friendly but it seems nobody wants to be too social with the resident racist!



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) finds Cathy crying outside on the patio.



Cathy complains about her treatment by the other surgery staff, and reckons she can't carry on working under such hostile conditions.



Will Cathy QUIT the job?

Cathy gets the cold shoulder treatment from the surgery staff on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) stumbles upon a possible case of poisoning!



Jenny Nicholson (Victoria Wicks, who played snobby newsreader Sally Smedley on the long-running comedy, Drop The Dead Donkey) is a novel writer who has an appointment to see Al.



Jenny describes some of the symptoms she has been experiencing, leading Al to fear there is a possibility that she is being poisoned!



But by WHO?



* Watch out for an appearance from John Bowler, who previously played PC Roger Valentine in The Bill, as Jenny's frustrated husband, Liam.

Is Al's patient Jenny being poisoned on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.