'Doctors' spoilers: SHOCK revelation about Luca McIntyre...

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) is in for a SHOCK when he discovers he is the subject of online gossip and speculation on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) try to help Luca deal with the fallout after an unexpected online posting.



Daniel reckons all the gossip will blow over in a couple of days, but surgery nurse Luca is worried.



Sure enough, it's not long before the information spreads and surgery patients start to hear about it.



Luca can't help but look-up the post online which leaves him feeling even worse.



It's all too much for Luca, who breaks down in tears in the Nurses' room...

Bear decides the time has come to confront his mum about THAT bombshell on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is still trying to find the right moment to confront his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) about THAT shock revelation she recently made.



Just before her recent operation, and woozy with sedatives, Makeda dropped the bombshell that it was her, and not his dad, who had the affair that ultimately broke-up their marriage!



There's already tension between Bear and Makeda since he asked her to delay her plans to relocate to France and move in with him instead.



So Bear is reluctant to rock the boat... but he still wants to find out more!



Bear tries to raise the subject of his dad, but Makeda attempts to shutdown the conversation at every turn.



Finally, Bear decides enough is enough, and tells Makeda about the startling truth she dropped on him in hospital...



Makeda is mortfied that she revealed too much.



But Bear is left reeling when he discovers that his sister, Juliet already knew the truth.



Hurt by all the secrets and lies, Bear walks out on Makeda...

Richie is worried about his pregnant girlfriend on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is called on for help when a missing engagement ring causes chaos...



Richie Crowther (Jack Wilkinson) becomes worried when he finds his pregnant girlfriend, Jenny Davenport (Anna Elisabeth Mary Wright) frantically searching through the rubbish bags for something.



And then she disappears off somewhere!



Richie calls midwife Ruhma for help, worried that Jenny is getting far too stressed-out in her condition.



Meanwhile, Jenny has stomped down to the local pizza restaurant where she accuses owner, Alfredo Cavalli (Joseph Long) of stealing an engagement ring!



WHAT on earth is going on?

WHY does pregnant Jenny accuse Alfredo of THEFT on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.