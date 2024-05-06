Doctors spoilers: Sid gives Paige a SPECIAL gift!
Airs Thursday 16 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is definitely smitten with Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sid has already challenged bosslady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), after she went ballistic at temp receptionist Paige over a "stolen" dress.
And now he has helped Paige realise the error of her ways after breaking the rules in the workplace.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Sid gives Paige a designer necklace!
Paige loves it but suggests they go shopping so she can find a cute outfit to compliment her new jewellery.
However, when the couple visit a local Letherbridge store, Viva's, they find store assistant, Leo Edwards (Baker Mukasa), concerned about another customer.
Sid and Paige find themselves getting involved when Katie Wayte (Alice McCarthy) falls over, knocking items down.
Sid quickly realises something isn't right...
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) finds Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) panicking in the car park outside The Mill.
WHAT has happened?
It seems receptionist Scarlett cannot get used to "Dwight".
But WHO or WHAT is "Dwight"?
Luca soon has a suggestion that might help...
Meanwhile at the Campus Surgery, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) has an appointment with Rose Shepherd (Lizzie Muncey).
Rose seems distracted.
Suni wonders if this is because Rose is reluctant to deal with her grief after recently losing her mum.
Suni tries to get Rose to open up.
But the consultation is interrupted by an EMERGENCY phone call concerning Rose's younger sister, Katie...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.