Doctors spoilers: Sid gives Paige a SPECIAL gift!

Sid has a surprise for girlfriend Paige in the shape of a designer necklace on Doctors!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is definitely smitten with Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors.



Sid has already challenged bosslady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), after she went ballistic at temp receptionist Paige over a "stolen" dress.



And now he has helped Paige realise the error of her ways after breaking the rules in the workplace.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Sid gives Paige a designer necklace!



Paige loves it but suggests they go shopping so she can find a cute outfit to compliment her new jewellery.



However, when the couple visit a local Letherbridge store, Viva's, they find store assistant, Leo Edwards (Baker Mukasa), concerned about another customer.



Sid and Paige find themselves getting involved when Katie Wayte (Alice McCarthy) falls over, knocking items down.



Sid quickly realises something isn't right...

Sid and Paige face an unexpected medical EMERGENCY while out shopping on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) finds Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) panicking in the car park outside The Mill.



WHAT has happened?



It seems receptionist Scarlett cannot get used to "Dwight".



But WHO or WHAT is "Dwight"?



Luca soon has a suggestion that might help...

Luca has a plan to help Scarlett with "Dwight" on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)



Meanwhile at the Campus Surgery, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) has an appointment with Rose Shepherd (Lizzie Muncey).



Rose seems distracted.



Suni wonders if this is because Rose is reluctant to deal with her grief after recently losing her mum.



Suni tries to get Rose to open up.



But the consultation is interrupted by an EMERGENCY phone call concerning Rose's younger sister, Katie...

Can Suni help patient Rose deal with her grief on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer