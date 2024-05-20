Doctors spoilers: Sid makes a BIG decision!

How is Sid feeling about his relationship after meeting Paige's parents on Doctors?

Everyone wants the gossip after Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) met his girlfriend, Paige Popplewell's (Genevieve Lewis) parents on Doctors.



Sid tells Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) how the evening went.



When receptionist Paige arrives for work, she tells Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) about how wonderful the evening was.



She's just sad that Sid had to leave early for a Rapid Response shift.



But are Sid and Paige telling their surgery co-workers a very different version of events?



And if so, WHAT does this mean for the future of their relationship?

Paige is happy after introducing boyfriend Sid to her parents on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) finds Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) down-in-the-dumps.



Zara will be spending the weekend alone, while her son Joe is away spending time with his dad, Daniel Granger.



After Zara admits that there is almost ZERO contact now between her and Daniel, Michelle has an idea on how to cheer-up her friend.



Meanwhile at Letherbridge Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are discussing a past case, when PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell) arrives.



The young copper is grateful to Rob and Jimmi for everything they done to help him since the fallout from the controversial chat group.



Ryan has a BIG news update for them...

Ryan has some news for Rob and Jimmi on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) are surprised to find a patient, Grace Morton (Keeley Fitzgerald), asleep in the sick bay.



Grace wakes-up and realises she has been there all night!



Later, Grace explains to Luca that she has been working hard lately and feels pushed to breaking point.



Luca is appalled when Grace confides in him about someone called Steve Wall (Ian Curley).



But Grace then runs off, fearful she has said too much...



WHAT will Luca do when Steve later enters the Campus Surgery looking for Grace...

Luca tries to help troubled patient Grace on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is going on between Steve and Grace on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

