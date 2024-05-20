Doctors spoilers: Sid makes a BIG decision!
Airs Wednesday 29 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Everyone wants the gossip after Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) met his girlfriend, Paige Popplewell's (Genevieve Lewis) parents on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sid tells Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) how the evening went.
When receptionist Paige arrives for work, she tells Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) about how wonderful the evening was.
She's just sad that Sid had to leave early for a Rapid Response shift.
But are Sid and Paige telling their surgery co-workers a very different version of events?
And if so, WHAT does this mean for the future of their relationship?
Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) finds Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) down-in-the-dumps.
Zara will be spending the weekend alone, while her son Joe is away spending time with his dad, Daniel Granger.
After Zara admits that there is almost ZERO contact now between her and Daniel, Michelle has an idea on how to cheer-up her friend.
Meanwhile at Letherbridge Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are discussing a past case, when PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell) arrives.
The young copper is grateful to Rob and Jimmi for everything they done to help him since the fallout from the controversial chat group.
Ryan has a BIG news update for them...
At the Campus Surgery, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) are surprised to find a patient, Grace Morton (Keeley Fitzgerald), asleep in the sick bay.
Grace wakes-up and realises she has been there all night!
Later, Grace explains to Luca that she has been working hard lately and feels pushed to breaking point.
Luca is appalled when Grace confides in him about someone called Steve Wall (Ian Curley).
But Grace then runs off, fearful she has said too much...
WHAT will Luca do when Steve later enters the Campus Surgery looking for Grace...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.